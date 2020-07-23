DC BLOX Awarded Contract by the City of Birmingham, AL

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DC BLOX, a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers that delivers the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the City of Birmingham, Alabama, to increase the reliability, agility and security of its core IT infrastructure. DC BLOX will provide vital colocation space, power and network connectivity in support of the City’s digital transformation, business continuity and disaster recovery plans.

The IT systems supporting the City of Birmingham’s Software Development, Operations, Telecommunications, and IT Governance services were housed in an on-premises location in Birmingham’s City Hall. The building, built in 1950, was unable to be retrofitted to meet expanded IT requirements. In addition, the City of Birmingham has plans to digitize many of its existing information systems and processes, modernizing its technology to meet evolving demands and enhancing service delivery for its residents.

As the partner chosen to meet the City’s digital transformation and business continuity goals, DC BLOX was selected for its secure, reliable Tier III-designed data center and its robust connectivity ecosystem. DC BLOX’s Birmingham location is the only Tier III multi-tenant data center in Alabama certified by The Uptime Institute for its concurrently maintainable design, which ensures uninterrupted service through backup power generation in the event of the loss of utility power.

DC BLOX’s connectivity services will deliver Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and 10Gb Ethernet Private Lines between sites — City Hall, a disaster recovery site at an undisclosed location and the DC BLOX Birmingham data center, where the City has 32kW of colocation space and power. With a private, resilient, high-speed, carrier-grade network fabric connecting all its data centers, DC BLOX is capable of serving as the core of Birmingham’s digital infrastructure, offering high levels of reliability and agility while mitigating the risk of outages or data loss.

This DC BLOX Birmingham facility is a purpose-built, secure, reliable data center that can provide colocation for up to 60MW while empowering interconnection to customers’ on-premises data centers, disaster recovery locations and DC BLOX sites via a private, resilient, carrier-grade connectivity ecosystem. The DC BLOX network also interconnects with Internet Exchanges in Atlanta and Montgomery and offers private line access to all major public cloud providers.

“DC BLOX is very pleased to serve the City of Birmingham and its citizens by housing its core IT infrastructure in our Birmingham data center and by enabling a reliable disaster recovery plan,” states DC BLOX CEO Jeff Uphues. “Ever since considering Birmingham as the location for our newest data center, Mayor Woodfin and the City Council have been very supportive of our plans and efforts. So, DC BLOX is especially proud to now serve the City by enhancing the reliability, efficiency and security of the technology that Birmingham runs on.”

“The City of Birmingham is fortunate to now have a state-of-the-art data center with rich connectivity here in the heart of our City’s corporate and innovation centers,” states Patrick McLendon, Chief Technology Officer of the City of Birmingham. “A local Tier III data center with reliable connections to our existing facilities moves us a huge step forward in meeting our City’s IT goals. With DC BLOX as a strategic partner, we can accelerate our plans to digitize the City’s systems, improve the reliability of our services and enhance the customer experience for our citizens. The move also saves the city money by avoiding an expensive rebuild of our existing site and leveraging DC BLOX’s economy of scale.”

To learn more about DC BLOX, please visit www.dcblox.com.

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX builds and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s private network fabric and robust connectivity ecosystem enable access to built-in carriers, Internet exchanges, public cloud providers, and DC BLOX data centers to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX’s data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; and Chattanooga, TN. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1.877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.