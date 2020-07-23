Florida’s largest city selects enterprise records management solution from Tyler Technologies.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced it has signed an agreement with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida for Tyler’s New World Enterprise Records Management System™ (RMS). In addition, the sheriff’s office has also selected Tyler’s New World™ field-based reporting, Scene Collect™, Brazos™ eCitation, SoftCode™ civil process, and Socrata® data and insights solutions.

Jacksonville is the 13th most populous city in the United States. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is replacing its existing homegrown records management solution with a state-of-the-art system. The office was eager to consolidate various data sources within a single vendor-supported system. After a competitive evaluation process, the sheriff’s office selected Tyler to bring modern and flexible public safety solutions to its jurisdiction.

Tyler’s New World Enterprise RMS system is the latest innovation in records management software from Tyler’s Public Safety Division. The solution will allow the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to capture, process, and utilize data collected on the jurisdiction’s cases, incidents, citations and more, helping the office reduce time and costs associated with entering and retrieving this critical data manually. The solution will display the information into comprehensive dashboards tailored by role and will allow staff to streamline workflows, handling, and solving cases that need to be processed. Paired with New World field-based reporting, Jacksonville’s officers will be able to access real-time, critical information in the field and monitor dispatching activities and calls quickly and easily.

The Socrata insights technology will provide Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with crime analytics data to help it review how strategies in law enforcement are working to make the community safer.

With the addition of Tyler’s Brazos eCitation solution, officers will be able to process tickets easily from a laptop, tablet, or cellular device, transmitting the information quickly into public safety and court systems. From there, Tyler’s SoftCode solution manages civil process, allowing personnel to track court case papers, handle warrants, summons, and more.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will also be leveraging new mobile technology that allows digital evidence to be captured at the scene of an incident using Scene Collect; another recent innovation from Tyler for public safety.

“We’re looking forward to implementing our advanced records management system, as well as additional public safety and justice solutions for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “We are eager to help the sheriff’s office save time, streamline processes, better understand data, and ultimately keep its community safer through technology.”

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida and the largest city by area in the contiguous United States. It has a population of more than 900,000.

