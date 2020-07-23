Foxconn Vietnam, Hexagon Peak and Inpos to Build and Operate the Largest Rooftop Solar System in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexagon Peak, the project development arm of Hexagon Holdings Singapore, announced today, the company has entered into a long term Power Purchase Agreement with New Wing Interconnect Technology (NWIT), a fully owned subsidiary of Foxconn Group for the largest rooftop solar system in Vietnam with a nominal power output of 6 MWp to be built by Inpos. The system is to be located at New Wing’s manufacturing facility near Hanoi, Vietnam.

The solar system is part of the efforts of NWIT to reduce its CO2 footprint and transition into sustainable and green manufacturing.

Mr. Hoang Van Thuy – Vice Director of New Wing Interconnect Technology shared: “We have been in Vietnam since 2007 and we always aim to create a professional, clean and green working environment for our employees. The goal of our company is to use 100% clean energy in the future, therefore we cooperate with Hexagon Peak to build the largest rooftop solar system in Vietnam."

The project will avoid 113,520 tons of CO2 emissions in the atmosphere and will generate electricity, sufficient to cover 25% of NWIT’s current manufacturing operations.

Mr. Dat Le – Managing Director of Hexagon Peak Vietnam commented: “We are thrilled to be selected as a solar partner of NWIT. By teaming up with INPOS for this project, we are excited to apply the highest industry standards in safety and reliability for the system.” And Mr. Dzung Nguyen – Vice Director of INPOS added: “Rooftop solar is becoming more and more popular in Vietnam, contributing to the development of our country economically and environmentally and INPOS is doing its part to make our dream of leaving the world better than we found it come true.”

About NWIT

Hon Hai Science and Technology Group (Foxconn) was established in 1974 in Taiwan with the largest manufacturing scale in the world in the fields of electronics, information technology and computers. In March 2007, the Group started to build workshops in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, and other provinces of Vietnam for diverse products in many fields related to information technology, consumer electronics, automotive components, semiconductor devices and environmental protection.

About INPOS

INPOS Ltd., is an industry leading company with major focus in rooftop solar EPC and investment. The company has developed 21 MWp of projects across Vietnam and has executed more than 40 MWp as EPC.

About Hexagon Peak

Hexagon Holdings Pte. Ltd. is a solar project developer and asset manager, under the brand name Hexagon Peak, established in February 2019 with HQ in Singapore and subsidiaries in Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. The group is active in developing and operating both - rooftop C&I and utility scale systems. The group is currently developing over 2.3 GWp of solar power projects.