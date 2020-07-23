Dassault Systèmes and Bouygues Construction Reinforce Their Commitment to Reinvent the Construction Industry

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and Bouygues Construction today announced the next phase of their long-term commitment to reinvent the construction industry and make it more efficient and sustainable. Bouygues Construction has chosen the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to drive its business transformation with the aim to improve the productivity of its construction projects. This second phase follows the initial digitalization and automation of Bouygues Construction’s processes.

Citizens expect new urbanization practices and a greater focus on sustainability. Yet the construction industry struggles with its productivity, from project complexity to fragmented disciplines. Digital transformation offers the possibility to support a more sustainable and circular economy. It improves knowledge and know-how capitalization and sharing across value chains, and enables new business models.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud, Bouygues Construction can take a systemic approach to project management that integrates virtual twin experiences across the value chain. It can move from a traditional document in which different disciplines work independently, to a model-based method.

This integrated, inclusive and collaborative environment with a single source of actionable data will streamline decision-making among all stakeholders – from the general management to the site worker – at every stage of a project. It will allow Bouygues Construction to increase safety for its employees and stakeholders. It will also enable the company to reduce waste and to boost the quality from design to construction, by defining modular assembly components integrated in product lines such as retirement homes and student residences. Modularity will allow it to address the complexity of upcoming projects while addressing increasing customization and sustainability needs, as well as match high market variability.

Philippe Bonnave, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Construction, said: “Bouygues Construction has been using digital technologies for years and we consider that we could make still more use of them and create more value. We are therefore looking for a higher-level transformation which will impact our processes in all our projects and prepare the future of the company: a transformation leading to greater collaboration within the Group and with our stakeholders to improve the value we deliver to our customers.

Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes, said: “Experiencing the virtual twin of construction is an inclusive and – thanks to cloud and mobility – affordable process. Unlike existing legacy methods, the virtual twin experience allows everyone involved to understand and contribute to the process. All actors in the industry have been longing for transformational ways of collaborating and innovating. Have you ever thought that this dream would become true? This game-changing approach, based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, fuels our long-term partnership with Bouygues Construction. It represents a tremendous opportunity to combine our respective leadership and expertise and to introduce a new dynamic into the construction ecosystem that pushes it toward greater sustainability.”

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About Bouygues Construction

Bouygues Construction is a global player in construction, with operations in more than 60 countries. It designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, infrastructure and industry. As a responsible and committed leader in sustainable construction, Bouygues Construction sees innovation as its primary source of added value: this is “shared innovation” that benefits its customers at the same time as improving its productivity and the working conditions of its 56,980 employees. In 2019, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €13.4 billion.

For more information: https://www.bouygues-construction.com/