CURE Media Group Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, announces the addition of the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are excited and proud to partner with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “They work to empower the lung cancer community to help improve care, increase survivorship and drive advocacy for awareness of the disease.”

The GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer was founded by lung cancer patients and survivors and is the world’s leading organization dedicated to saving, extending and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk and diagnosed with lung cancer. The foundation strives to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma about the disease, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.

“We are proud to continue to work alongside CURE Media Group to educate, inform, support, and bring hope to the lung cancer community,” said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president and CEO of GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. “Every patient and caregiver matters, and this partnership allows us to extend our life-saving efforts to a broader community. We live up to our mantra of Whatever it takes. Whatever the need. We get it done together.”

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer to share exclusive content and support the lung cancer community.

For more information about CURE Media Group’s SAP program, click here.

For more information about the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers; as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News® journal. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.