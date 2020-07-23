BEC-Tero Radio Selects Triton Digital for Unrivaled Delivery and Monetization of Streaming Audio

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that BEC-Tero Radio under BEC-Tero Entertainment, Thailand’s largest media company, has selected Triton Digital to power the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio content.

Through this partnership, BEC-Tero Radio will utilize Triton’s robust audio streaming network to deliver their high-quality audio content online, and Triton’s Ad Server to dynamically insert highly targeted audio ads into their streams. To support their monetization goals, BEC-Tero Radio will leverage Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace and audio SSP to make their online audio inventory available to media buyers in Thailand and around the world through both open and private marketplace deals.

“BEC-Tero Radio recognizes the need to move fast with new approaches to doing business in this fast-evolving media landscape. We are proud to partner with Triton in being the first to offer programmatic audio services in Thailand by leveraging their world-renowned audio technology to meaningfully increase our reach and revenue,” said Lawan Chumsai Na Ayudhya, General Manager at BEC-Tero Radio. “We look forward to working with Triton’s knowledgeable global team to continuously evolve and grow our digital audio strategy.”

“We are pleased to provide BEC-Tero Radio with the tools they need to deliver, monetize, and measure their digital audio streams,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy. “We look forward to supporting BEC-Tero Radio in providing an enhanced, engaging listening experience for their audience, and in helping them achieve a higher return for their advertisers.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About BEC-TERO RADIO

BEC-Tero Radio Company Limited is a subsidiary of BEC-Tero Entertainment Public Company Limited which belongs to the BEC World Public Company Limited group. BEC-Tero Radio Co., Ltd. produces 6 radio programs, consisting of 2 FM stations (Eazy FM 105.5 and Hitz955) and 4 online stations (StarFMThailand.com, TofuPopRadio, RadRadio, RockOnRadio) and also runs HUDI Podcasts.