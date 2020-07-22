Keysight’s 5G Test Platforms Selected by Mavenir to Accelerate Software Development for 5G RAN and Core Platforms

SANTA ROSA, Calif. & RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider for 4G/5G networks, announced that Mavenir has selected Keysight’s 5G user equipment emulation (UEE) solutions to accelerate the development of software for 5G radio access network (RAN) and 5G core (5GC) platforms.

The mobile industry is transitioning towards virtualized RAN (vRAN) architectures using standard open RAN interfaces in order to flexibly and cost-effectively address a diverse set of demands driven by both consumers and vertical industries. Mavenir is part of an expanding ecosystem of software and wireless equipment vendors that offers solutions with open standard interfaces in support of disaggregated network architectures.

“Mavenir and Keysight support an industry in transformation that needs flexible tools for validating the performance of virtualized 5G radio access and core network functionalities,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s network access test group. “Keysight’s 5G UEE platforms enable Mavenir to validate the end-to-end performance of cloud-native RAN and 5GC software solutions, critical in the delivery of agile solutions that support more than twenty-five communications service providers (CSPs) committed to deploying O-RAN compliant networks.”

Mavenir uses Keysight's automated and scalable 5G UEE solutions to emulate a massive number of subscribers and numerous use scenarios. These solutions support conformance validation of O-RAN distributed units (O-DU) and radio units (O-RU), ensuring that 5G network elements comply to the latest specifications set by both 3GPP and O-RAN standards organizations. Keysight’s UEE solutions deliver real-world scenarios for protocol and load testing with integrated sophisticated channel emulation capabilities that allow users to verify the performance of a RAN deployed in a complex radio environment.

"Keysight’s cutting-edge tools, developer support and leading 5G expertise, enable Mavenir to effectively validate our radio access network solutions,” said Mikael Rylander, general manager of the Radio Access BU at Mavenir. “Keysight’s solutions improve our ability to flexibly deliver high quality software to our telco customer base and better support the OpenRAN ecosystem”.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software and Solutions/Systems Integration Provider for 4G and 5G, focused on accelerating software network transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging innovations in IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), Private Networks as well as vEPC, 5G Core and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.