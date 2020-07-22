Uniesse Marine Group Announces Design Collaboration With Acube Design

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uniesse Marine Group, a world leading high-end luxury yacht manufacturer has again appointed Acube Design of Italy as the design firm for the expansion of the company’s full line of motoryachts.

“Acube Design has been working with Uniesse since 2017 and has been instrumental in the design of our Uniesse line,” said Rafael Barca, President. “We are looking to expand the models of our Exuma fleet, and Acube will continue to help us develop new models for 2021 and 2022.”

“Uniesse represents the upper echelon of luxury yachts, and we are thrilled to continue to be the design studio of choice,” said Alessio Benassini, Designer & Founder of Acube.

About Uniesse

Uniesse is one of the world’s leading high-end luxury yacht manufacturers, building a line of yachts from 50’ to 120’. For more information, call +1 (305) 740-5199 or visit www.uniesse.com.

About Acube Design

Acube Design is a leading Italian design studio providing each client with all phases of design from concept to development, and through to completion. For more information, call +39 3293917136 or visit www.acubedesign.it.