CVP Wins $17 Million Census Bureau Contract

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CVP, a business and technology consulting firm that helps organizations prepare for a culture of Continuous Change, has been awarded the $17 million Field Application Support (FAS) contract by the United States Census Bureau (USCB) to provide assistance in collecting and analyzing data for the 2020 Census.

Census data is critical information for the agency and for all citizens. Data from the 2020 Census will be used to allot funding for public services such as schools, hospitals, and fire departments; plan new homes and businesses to help improve neighborhoods; and to determine how many seats each state is allocated in the House of Representatives.

Over a 2.5-year period of performance, CVP will provide support for USCB ongoing operational needs in Control Systems Development, Control Systems Business Analysis, Survey Authoring (Blaise), and software maintenance services. The contract project encompasses a portfolio of applications and systems designed for data collection operations, which will capture and provide respondent data to sponsors of demographic, economic, and Decennial programs such as the American Community Survey, Current Population Survey, and the Survey of Construction.

"The U.S. Census Bureau gathers critical information to help our country run more efficiently," said Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP Founder and CEO. "CVP is honored to have been chosen to support the agency's data collection operations for the decennial census as well as other demographic and economic programs."

About CVP

CVP is a business and technology consulting company that helps organizations navigate disruption with innovative strategies and solutions and prepare for a culture of Continuous Change. It supports clients in the healthcare, national security, and public sectors, as well as private business, by enabling them to innovate faster and make decisions quicker. Learn more.