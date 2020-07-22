Ultivue and OracleBio partner to help advance personalized tumor characterization and clinical oncology research using multiplex immunofluorescence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultivue, Inc. today announced a collaborative partnership with OracleBio to help further insights and advance personalized tumor characterization in translational and clinical oncology research and drug development using multiplex immunofluorescence staining and imaging.

The deal connects the histopathology image analysis expertise of OracleBio and the tissue staining capabilities of Ultivue, with the goal of providing pharmaceutical companies with an end-to-end workflow for gaining valuable insights from biomarkers in situ.

OracleBio, a contract research organization based in Scotland, is known for its quantitative digital pathology services, delivering high-quality image analysis while leveraging multiple software platforms in supporting clinical and pre-clinical research.

“OracleBio aim to deliver robust quantitative histopathology data deployed within a quality framework, and that analysis can be heavily dependent on the quality of sample preparation and staining,” says Lorcan Sherry, CSO of OracleBio. “Being able to partner with Ultivue means we can be confident in the staining of the tissue we’re quantifying, which ultimately means more precise data.”

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Ultivue develops reagents for staining tissues used for multiplex immunofluorescence imaging and analysis. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology is designed for fast and comprehensive exploration of biologically-relevant markers in tissue samples.

“We’ve developed reagents that are workflow-agnostic and can plug-and-play in most customers’ existing laboratory infrastructure, so it makes sense to partner with a like-minded imaging and analysis CRO like you have in OracleBio. At the end of the day, our goal is always to offer our customers relevant and meaningful biological insights from their samples, regardless of their preferred hardware or software,” says Jacques Corriveau, President and CEO of Ultivue.

About OracleBio:

OracleBio is a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in quantitative digital pathology, providing histopathology image analysis services to support pre-clinical and clinical R&D.

Using both Indica Labs HALO™ and Visiopharm image analysis software platforms, they can deliver accurate and detailed quantification of nuclear, membrane and cytoplasmic markers on a cell-by-cell basis within histology, IHC and ISH tissue sections.

About Ultivue:

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions and scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs.