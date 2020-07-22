tZERO Partners with Aspen Digital Inc. to Enable the Trading of the St. Regis Aspen Digital Security

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Aspen Digital Inc. to enable its digital security (ASPEN) to trade on the tZERO ATS. The ASPEN shares represent $18 million of indirect ownership in the St. Regis Aspen Resort, a five-star, 179-room luxury hotel located in Aspen, Colorado.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “ We are excited to join forces with Aspen Digital to enable the St. Regis Aspen digital security to trade. We look forward to beginning the onboarding process and anticipate that trading will commence on the tZERO ATS this quarter.”

The issuer of ASPEN, Aspen Digital, Inc., is managed by ER-RE, LLC., a subsidiary of New York-based real estate asset management and advisory firm Elevated Returns, LLC. Valued at $224 million during the time of the offering in October 2018, the St. Regis Aspen Resort is the first digital security within Elevated Returns’ portfolio. Elevated Returns intends to tokenize roughly $1 billion of real estate projects in the future.

Elevated Returns President Stephane De Baets said, “ Investing in commercial real estate projects is often prohibitive for most investors, particularly for high-profile properties. We believe investors will benefit from the transparency, accessibility and liquidity of the ASPEN digital security through our partnership with tZERO, who we view as the leader in capital markets innovation and secondary liquidity for private assets.”

Shares of ASPEN were distributed to accredited investors through a Reg D 506 (c) offering, which closed in October 2018 and raised $18 million. Aggregate shares of ASPEN represent an 19% indirect ownership interest in the St. Regis Aspen Resort, and the remaining 81% is indirectly owned by Elevated Returns.

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly-owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) is a majority-owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers – more commonly known as blockchain technologies. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets through the integration of blockchain technology. For more information on tZERO, please visit: https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at www.finra.org. Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The terms "digital" and “digital security” refer to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency but have no controlling or legal effect.

About Aspen Digital

Aspen Digital Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has been formed with the sole purpose of indirectly owning a portion of the St. Regis Aspen Resort. Upon the completion of this offering, Aspen Digital will be externally managed by ER-RE, LLC., which is a subsidiary of Elevated Returns, LLC., a New York-based real estate asset management and advisory firm. For more information, please visit: https://aspencoin.io/index.html.