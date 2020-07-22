L3Harris Technologies Awarded $380 Million IDIQ Contract for WESCAM MX™-Series Products and Support

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) an eight-year, $380 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to procure WESCAM MX-Series products and services in support of global U.S. Army surveillance and targeting operations.

The contract enables continued upgrades and support for the U.S. Army’s robust installed base of fixed-wing, aerostat and unmanned platforms while supporting expanding Foreign Military Sales (FMS) requirements.

“L3Harris is proud to once again supply its WESCAM MX technologies and solutions to the U.S. Army, as it highlights our role as a trusted global supplier of advanced imaging solutions to the defense industry,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. “Through this contract, our highly specialized optics and leading technologies can continue to meet the needs of emerging mission portfolios, including time-sensitive response operations.”

L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-Series products have successfully supported U.S. Army aviation programs for more than two decades. WESCAM MX-Series systems have logged over 4 million hours of combat operations with the U.S. Army and continue to be a resource in on-going global intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

L3Harris’ portfolio of WESCAM MX-Series systems provide high-precision situational awareness – while delivering an advanced capability to collect critical mission information that assist in overcoming emerging threats. In addition to the U.S. Army, WESCAM MX systems are operational within the U.S Navy and Air Force Special Operations Command where they continue to support programs in the fight against global terrorism.

The CCC is Canada’s government-to-government contracting organization for sales of defense and security technology and expertise from Canada. Each CCC contract provides the U.S. DOD with the Government of Canada’s assurance that the contract will be fulfilled in accordance with its terms and conditions.

