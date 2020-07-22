Redapt and ZutaCore Partner for Pre-Configured, Tested and Warrantied Data Center Solutions Across HPC Stacks

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redapt, an end-to-end technology solutions provider, and ZutaCore, a waterless, two-phase, direct-on-chip, liquid cooling company, have announced a partnership to allow data center owners and operators to push the boundaries of performance and efficiency by leveraging the companies’ combined benefits at scale. The companies will offer solutions and services to help accelerate growth for companies that rely on high-performance computing, intense workload environments such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and challenging edge applications. A value-added reseller and data center systems integrator (SI) for nearly 20 years, Redapt’s depth and expertise are complemented by ZutaCore’s revolutionary HyperCoolTM liquid cooling system. Together, they can help customers increase their competitive edge and prepare for the future through improved economics, scale, and energy and real estate efficiency of their data centers.

“We’re excited to partner with a company innovating on all fronts while also highly devoted to penetrating existing data center ecosystems to provide solutions that do not require our customers to make any significant changes to their infrastructure deployment methodologies,” said Matt Huff, President, Redapt. “We’ve seen an uptick in customers and partners alike asking for higher performance systems, better data center density, and more efficiency in power, cooling, and management across the board. We believe ZutaCore will not only help us address these issues head on but transform the liquid cooling market.”

With conventional air cooling reaching its limits, it is unsurprising that the global data center liquid cooling market is projected to grow beyond $3B by 2025 (Markets & Markets). Redapt recognized the opportunity to address market demand by expanding its offering to provide customers with designs that fit into current data center ecosystems that lack either facility water or air cooling infrastructure. ZutaCore’s unique solutions not only eliminate the risk of water but also enable customers to cool the industry’s hottest chips up to and above 1,000W while reducing the data center footprint by 50 percent. Coupled with Redapt’s data center design, system integration, quality assurance, and OEM appliance relationships, customers can start to future-proof their data center deployments while leveraging world-class engineering and support from Redapt and ZutaCore. Furthermore, Redapt and ZutaCore will offer and design software-defined solutions to manage customers’ liquid cooling infrastructure and their compute, storage, and networking infrastructure.

“ZutaCore is thrilled to partner with an extremely well respected and trusted systems integrator. Together, we will deliver complementary cooling solutions and services to help a growing community of data center owners and operators to address the cooling boundaries they face with their incumbent technologies. Now customers can capitalize on their imminent and growing client demand for higher powered computing and density racks,” said Udi Paret, President, ZutaCore. “We plan to sell warrantied Redapt Cooled-by-ZutaCore solutions that bring both their SI services and our advanced liquid cooling solutions to retrofit and new build customers at scale. Together we will help solve traditional on-site challenges for workloads that demand latency and performance without compromise.”

About Redapt

Redapt is an end-to-end technology solutions provider bringing clarity to a dynamic technical environment. Redapt helps customers navigate through challenges and obstacles to accelerate growth. Redapt offers expertise spanning datacenter infrastructure to cloud implementations, and they bring the knowledge and industry experience in all practice areas. For every engagement, the Redapt team starts by learning about customer initiatives and requirements to gain better insight and understanding. Then they build a plan together. Constant change means their customers must learn to leverage emerging technologies to maintain a competitive advantage or let their competition win. Redapt is the trusted partner for business needs. For more information, visit https://www.redapt.com/.

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is a waterless, two-phase change, liquid cooling technology company, unlocking the power of cooling and revolutionizing data centers. The HyperCoolTM technology platform alleviates cooling boundaries at the chip, server, rack, POD, and data center levels. The HyperCool solution is a complete hardware system, enhanced by a software-defined-cooling platform, yields unparalleled heat dissipation at the chip level, triples computing densities on a fraction of the footprint and halves costs. Designed by a veteran team in Israel and enabled by 14 patent-pending innovations, HyperCool is a near plug-and-play system that delivers consistent results, in any climate. ZutaCore’s R&D center is in Israel with HQ office in California. For more information, please visit http://www.zuta-core.com/.