SolarWinds Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Enhance Monitoring and Management for MSPs

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft that will integrate Microsoft 365™ capabilities with SolarWinds® N-central® and RMM. This will deliver monitoring of devices managed by Microsoft Intune® from within the SolarWinds dashboard, enabling a single device view, extensive management features, and impactful reporting.

As more and more businesses have shifted to a long-term work-from-home scenario with an even greater number of devices now in the care of managed services providers (MSPs), the ability to have a single device view has never been more important. The new capabilities, slated to begin rollout later this year, will enable partners who deploy subscription plans such as Microsoft 365 Business Premium to discover devices managed by Intune and monitor those devices from within the N-central or RMM dashboards. This means the entirety of client devices will be able to be managed from a single place, with the same configuration and alerting policies, strengthening data protection and streamlining monitoring and management efficiency.

Beyond monitoring, MSPs will also be able to receive notifications and alerts for all devices and pass those alerts to their professional service automation (PSA) solution, making it easier for partners to manage all their clients at scale.

“Nearly 90% of the workstations our partners manage run Microsoft operating software, and Microsoft 365 is the productivity suite most of them use. The ability to monitor and service devices that are managed under Microsoft Intune from right within the N-central or RMM main dashboard will be a huge productivity boost, and enable our partners to offer more comprehensive service and protection for the myriad of devices they manage,” said Mav Turner, group vice president of products for SolarWinds MSP.

“In these challenging times, small and medium-size businesses need, more than ever, to empower all their employees to work from anywhere and on any device in a secure way. Microsoft 365 integrates Office productivity apps and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams with advanced security and device management capabilities. We collaborated with SolarWinds, a leader in the MSP software space, to make it simpler for managed services providers to secure data and devices using the security and management services in Microsoft 365,” said Nathalie Irvine, General Manager, Microsoft 365.

