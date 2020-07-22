InfluxDB Cloud Extends to Microsoft Azure Cloud — Now Available on All Major Cloud Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfluxData, creator of the time series database InfluxDB, today announced that InfluxDB Cloud is now available on Microsoft Azure, furthering the company’s commitment to increase accessibility to developers. With this announcement, InfluxDB Cloud is now live on all three major cloud platforms — Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. In addition, InfluxDB will become the time series engine for PTC’s market-leading ThingWorx® Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform.

“InfluxDB Cloud empowers developers to derive new insights from their data, and with usage-based pricing, ensures they never have to worry about added costs of overprovisioning or risk their application being unavailable when they need it,” explained Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “The addition of Microsoft Azure, one of the dominant cloud platforms, has further extended the global reach of our cloud offering. Alongside our strategic alliance with PTC, we have created a comprehensive marketplace that provides developers with the fastest time to results. With InfluxDB Cloud, developers can get up and running in minutes and easily scale their IoT or DevOps projects as needed on the cloud of their choice.”

InfluxDB Cloud now available on all major cloud platforms

The recent and sudden transition to remote working has accelerated moves to the cloud, with business leaders increasingly looking to cloud services to support digital transformation. This comes at a time when many companies — aware of vendor lock-in and keen to abstract their applications so they can be moved across clouds — are trending towards multi-cloud strategies. Now available across all major cloud platforms, InfluxDB Cloud has been built from the ground up as cloud-native, running as a stateful application on Kubernetes. This makes it the first and only serverless time series data platform with flexible and transparent usage-based pricing and a free tier to broaden access to all developers.

“Two major areas of growth for companies today are time series databases and cloud deployment. The deployment of InfluxDB Cloud on Microsoft Azure provides an ideal environment for customers to develop and run their applications,” said Ayelet Steinitz, Head of Global Strategic Alliances at Microsoft. “Organizations can accelerate the roll-out of applications and benefit from unified billing and support, and integrations with key Microsoft Azure technologies.”

InfluxData & PTC working to accelerate IIoT solution development

InfluxData’s collaboration with PTC is designed to help companies accelerate the development of IIoT solutions. InfluxDB Cloud will be sold, delivered, and supported directly by PTC, for deployments of ThingWorx hosted in PTC’s cloud environment. PTC has deeply integrated its ThingWorx platform with Microsoft Azure, its preferred cloud platform for the industrial sector.

“We believe that speed of development and deployment will be critical in rolling out new IIoT solutions,” said Chris Baldwin, Vice President of ThingWorx Product Management at PTC. “By embedding InfluxDB into ThingWorx, InfluxData and PTC aim to simplify and accelerate developers’ ability to collect, process, store and analyze even larger time series data workloads in multiple areas of their IIoT deployment.”

Embedding InfluxDB into ThingWorx will enable customers to generate data insights from tens of thousands of internet-connected devices and sensors, each with a multitude of measurements, and generating hundreds of thousands of writes per second.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the open source time series database. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by IoT devices, applications, networks, containers and computers. We are on a mission to help developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Lego, Siemens, and Tesla, store and analyze real-time data, empowering them to build transformative monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications quicker and to scale. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow us @InfluxDB.