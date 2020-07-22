Teradata is Selected by Brinker International to Enhance Advanced Analytics, Machine Learning and Data Science Capabilities

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data and analytics company, today announced that after an evaluation of other cloud analytics offerings on the market, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has reinvested with Teradata, leveraging the Teradata Vantage platform – delivered as-a-service, on Amazon Web Services (AWS) – as the core of its data foundation to facilitate advanced analytics, machine learning and data science across the organization.

Brinker is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and has been a Teradata customer for more than two decades. Founded in 1975 and based in Dallas, Texas, Brinker owns, operates, or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy®. Over the past year, Brinker has been working to further increase its capabilities in advanced analytics and data science.

“ Being a data-driven organization allows us to make informed decisions to create a better Guest and Team Member experience,” said Pankaj Patra, senior vice president and chief information officer at Brinker International. “ As we looked for more flexible and cost-effective ways to manage and access our data, we evaluated quite a few cloud-native providers. After careful consideration, we decided the best course of action would be to migrate to Teradata Vantage in the cloud and take advantage of its as-a-service offerings to support our analytic goals.”

With Teradata Vantage delivered as-a-service, in the cloud, enterprises such as Brinker can focus on mining their data for insights that drive business decisions, rather than on managing infrastructure. By integrating Vantage’s machine learning capabilities, Brinker can now apply advanced analytics and predictive modeling to its business processes, enabling more accurate sales forecasting, demand and traffic forecasting, team member management, recommendation engines for customers and more.

“ We’re proud of our ongoing relationship with Brinker and its long-standing position as a leader in the restaurant industry – a position due in large part to its culture of innovation in using data and analytics to streamline business processes, facilitate rapid decision-making and turn insights into answers,” said Ashish Yajnik, vice president of Vantage Cloud at Teradata. “ Our collaboration with AWS and participation in the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program has helped Brinker successfully move their mission-critical data infrastructure to the cloud. We look forward to expanding our relationship by powering their advanced analytics and data science capabilities through the scalable, clean and trusted data foundation that the Vantage platform provides.”

Teradata is an Advanced Technology and Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The company brings proven processes and tools to make migrations to Vantage on AWS low risk and the fastest path to customer value through the AWS ISV Workload Migration – an APN Partner program that helps customers migrate ISV workloads to AWS to achieve their business goals and accelerate their cloud journey.

“ Through the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program, Teradata was able to help Brinker migrate to Vantage on AWS securely and cost effectively. We are pleased to collaborate with Teradata and its long-standing customer Brinker to enhance their cloud practices,” said Sabina Joseph, director, Americas ISVs, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Teradata Vantage is the leading hybrid cloud data analytics software platform that enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage delivered as-a-service, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud using low cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or anywhere in-between – to get a complete view of their business. And by combining Vantage with first party cloud services, Teradata enables customers to expand their cloud ecosystem with deep integration of cloud-specific, cloud-native services.

