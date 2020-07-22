Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Aligns with WakeMed to Help Keep Patients Safe During COVID-19

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 22, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, and provider of MapQuest for Business Enterprise plans, has aligned with WakeMed Health & Hospitals (“WakeMed”), a Raleigh, N.C.-based health system, to keep patients and healthcare providers healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using MapQuest’s API integration with EPIC’s electronic health record platform, WakeMed’s patients are able to map to the emergency room most convenient for them and automatically notify the emergency room staff of their pending arrival. This new functionality provides an added safeguard during this time of COVID-19.

“As an essential company, it is vital that we work alongside healthcare providers to facilitate the safest delivery of care,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech has a unique and critical responsibility in the pandemic response to provide location technologies to protect citizens and organizations from the virus. Our most urgent priority is the safety of patients, healthcare workers and the public.”

“COVID-19 – and the unique challenges that come with it – has tested our creativity with regard to the tools and resources we have at hand,” said Pete Marks, WakeMed’s Vice President and Chief Information Officer. “Using MapQuest’s location technology at this time is critical to enhance the safety and well-being of our valued patients, medical providers and frontline staff.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

WakeMed is a not-for-profit health care system founded in 1961 and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed’s 941-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, seven emergency departments, a dedicated Children’s Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, more than 80 physician offices and Wake County’s only Level I Trauma Center. For more information, visit wakemed.org.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

