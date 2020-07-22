Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.5 Million of Orders from International Space and Communications Customer

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 22, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded in excess of $1.5 million in new orders by an international space and communications customer. The orders consolidate requirements for high reliability electrical, electronic and electromechanical (“EEE”) parts and engineering services in support of several Japanese spacecraft missions, two of which are the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (“QZSS”) and Greenhouse Gases Observing Satellite (“GOSAT-3”).

“These awards further illustrate that our customers continue to recognize the unique value of Comtech’s space level electronic parts supply chain management and engineering services expertise in their most important satellite programs,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

For over 40 years, Comtech’s Space & Component Technology (“SCT”) division, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment and which is located in Cypress, California, has specialized in the supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying EEE parts for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications. Combining longstanding resources in Cypress, with new locations in Richardson, Texas and Hampshire, United Kingdom, SCT also provides services encompassing all aspects of ground station life cycle management to include requirements definition and analysis; design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing; civil works and construction; station installation and verification; operations and maintenance; and decommissioning at end of life. A full line of XY satellite tracking antennas from 30cm to 13m, as well as RF feeds, radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, all for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits are also supplied to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

