MinIO Partners with Industry Backup Leader Veeam, Joins the “Veeam Ready” Roster

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MinIO, a pioneer in high-performance object storage, today announced that it had achieved Veeam Ready qualification for Object and Object with Immutability – providing enterprises with an end-to-end, software-defined, solution for deploying MinIO as a backup, archive, and disaster recovery storage target for Veeam.

Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™ supports the Veeam Ready Program to provide a solution qualification process to ensure its Veeam Technology Alliance Program (TAP) partners meet Veeam functional and performance standards. By attaining Veeam Ready status, customers are assured that storage solutions are compatible with Veeam Backup & Replication™ features.

MinIO’s high-performance object storage suite brings unique value to the Veeam Ready portfolio:

Like Veeam, MinIO is software-defined and hardware agnostic. This approach delivers massive savings and flexibility to Veeam customers and channel partners as they design systems to accommodate a range of different backup use cases from VMs to Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 (VBO).

(VBO). With the ability to read/write at speeds in excess of 160 GB/s in a small 32 node cluster, MinIO for Veeam Backup & Replication can operate at primary storage speeds - performance scales linearly to 100s of Petabytes – shrinking Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) metrics.

Because MinIO excels at handling small objects, it is able to achieve high dedupe rates. This is a function of the fact that MinIO has eliminated the metadata database from the architecture. Even the small objects are erasure-coded for high durability and space reduction.

Through inline erasure-code, bit rot protection, encryption and object immutability, MinIO delivers the highest assurances that backups are protected against data loss and data breach. In particular, object immutability provides exceptional protection from ransomware attacks.

MinIO’s continuous active-active multi-site replication protects Veeam’s customers – even in the case of total data center failure.

“MinIO and Veeam are natural partners due to their software-defined architecture. The Object and Object Immutability Ready qualifications ensure our customers can confidently deploy a range of out-of-the-box backup solutions,” noted MinIO co-founder and COO, Garima Kapoor. “With the additional qualification for Immutability, customers can now deploy the combined solution in defense of ransomware - as hackers cannot encrypt or delete objects - providing a clean data copy for recovery.”

“We are pleased to add MinIO to our roster of Veeam Ready technology partners,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances, at Veeam. “With the qualification of their object storage for Veeam Ready Object Immutability, MinIO is now in a select group of S3 backup targets that can provide robust ransomware protection for our joint customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with MinIO to empower our joint customers to extract the most value from their private cloud investments.”

About MinIO

MinIO, the company behind the open-source, object storage suite, is pioneering high-performance object storage. Their software-defined, Amazon S3 compatible object storage system is optimized for private cloud deployments. MinIO was voted the “Most Impactful Open Source Project” by Strata/O’Reilly in 2019 and is run by more than half the Fortune 500.

Founded in late 2014, MinIO is backed by Nexus, General Catalyst, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, AME Cloud Ventures, and key angel investors. As of July 2020, it had more than 387M Docker pulls, 23K Github stars, and more than 8K members of its Slack channel, making it the fastest-growing, private cloud object storage company.