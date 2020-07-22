byteCares Partners with City of Carson to Provide Free Access to Teledentistry

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--byte, the world’s fastest growing doctor-driven direct-to-consumer invisible aligner company, has partnered with City of Carson Mayor Albert Robles to bring free access to teledentistry to all Carson citizens and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic via byte’s nationwide network of licensed dentists and orthodontists as a part of byteCares, the giving arm of byte.

“As we do our part to flatten the curve in Carson, we want to make sure that our citizens and employees aren’t afraid to take care of their needs—including their dental health,” said Mayor Albert Robles. “This partnership with byte does just that, enabling our people to continue to socially distance while getting the care they need.”

In addition to free access to teledentistry services, all people who live or work in the City of Carson can also receive $150 off the byte aligner system.

“As a company headquartered in California, byte is honored to work with an innovative and forward-thinking mayor to provide such a great city with access to teledentistry services,” said Neeraj Gunsagar, President of byte. “This pandemic has highlighted what we’ve believed for years: access isn’t a convenience. It’s a necessity, and we’re proud to do our part.”

byte is committed to making the inaccessible, accessible, and this partnership is the latest initiative of the byteCares. Recent efforts include raising funds to feed frontline healthcare workers, as well as manufacturing face shields and ventilator parts.

To learn more about this partnership or for Carson residents looking to take advantage of byte’s teledentistry services, visit the City of Carson website.

ABOUT BYTE

byte is the #1 rated, mission-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods. Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte’s nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan. At under $85 per month, byte has found a way to make the inaccessible, accessible—providing an easy, convenient and affordable way to upgrade your smile through our teledentistry platform. For more information on byte, visit: www.byteme.com