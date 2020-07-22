The Dollar General Literacy Foundation Launches the Yellow Glasses Project

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation launched the Yellow Glasses Project, an awareness campaign designed to help shine a light on literacy and foster a brighter future for those in need. Beginning on July 20, customers at more than 16,500 Dollar General stores across the country can purchase a pair of yellow sunglasses for $2 each. Every Yellow Glasses purchase will provide 100 percent of proceeds directly to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which will support literacy and education programs across the communities Dollar General serves.

Dollar General shoppers are also encouraged to support and engage with the campaign by posting a photo of themselves wearing their Yellow Glasses on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“When individuals buy, wear and share our $2 yellow sunglasses, they are helping empower others through literacy and education,” said Denine Torr, executive director for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For over 27 years, the Foundation has invested in programs that help increase access to educational instruction for individuals of all ages. The Yellow Glasses Project is a fun and exciting way to elevate awareness about how literacy and education can help create brighter futures.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also supports national organizations that increase access to educational programming and that stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction such as the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, XPRIZE Foundation, the American Libraries Association, Save the Children, Reading Is Fundamental and more. During fiscal year 2019, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $13.8 million to more than 1,800 organizations, serving more than 1.2 million individuals.

In addition to offering grant opportunities, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Cal Turner, Jr. founded the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to honor his grandfather and Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate having dropped out of school in the third grade to support his family. The Foundation aims to provide support to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that seek to improve adult, summer, youth and family literacy initiatives. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,500 stores in 46 states as of May 1, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.