Taoglas Adds New Wi-Fi Solutions Partner for its CROWD Insights Analytics Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taoglas®, a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT, today announced an integration with WatchGuard’s secure Wi-Fi solutions that gives customers easy access to the Taoglas CROWD Insights™ analytics platform to assist with the urgent public health need for social distancing and to help businesses back-to-work navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Nations, states and cities across the world are introducing new and rapidly changing social distancing and capacity regulations to manage through the COVID-19 crisis. With Taoglas CROWD Insights analytics, businesses can prove compliance and easily manage the new regulations via a real-time platform that monitors, measures, predicts, alerts, and notifies when social distancing limits are breached for indoor and outdoor venues.

CROWD Insights integrates easily with the WatchGuard secure Wi-Fi portfolio and can be deployed on existing WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud infrastructure as well as bundled with new access points. The solution can be deployed remotely and up-and-running in less than 24 hours.

“We are pleased to add Taoglas to our Technology Partner Ecosystem. Taoglas offers an innovative analytics platform, that when integrated with WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud, will help our customers to monitor and adhere to social distancing requirements within their businesses,” said Brendan Patterson, VP of Product Management, WatchGuard Technologies.

“We’re excited to integrate our analytics platform with WatchGuard’s secure Wi-Fi solution to help mitigate risk and provide a safe work environment for employees and customers as businesses begin to re-open,” said Dermot O’Shea, Co-CEO at Taoglas. “With verified integration and easy set-up, we can help get WatchGuard customers to monitor social distancing and manage capacity compliance and safety as soon as they’re ready to get offices and manufacturing plants up and running again.”

Key features include:

Entire solution can be deployed same day – remotely – via a cloud management platform to any enterprise already using WatchGuard infrastructure

Provides real-time insights and alerts on the number of people and occupancy in buildings and public areas with reports or via an enterprise dashboard

No special software is required on the employees’ mobile phones or on the Wi-Fi networks to get started and the solution works seamlessly with WatchGuard’s Wi-Fi equipment

Remote/no-touch deployments and a configurable platform with the ability to set up new monitoring zones as needed

Aligns with EU and US privacy and GDPR requirements

