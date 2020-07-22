Lexington Medical and BOWA Medical Announce Commercial Partnership

BILLERICA, Mass. & GOMARINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lexington Medical, a US-based medical device company delivering minimally-invasive surgical stapling solutions, and BOWA Medical, a leading innovator of energy based surgery products for medical applications, have entered into a commercial agreement the companies announced today.

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly market and sell the AEON™ and LOTUS™ portfolios in several global markets. The AEON Endostapler, made by Lexington Medical, brings advanced design engineering and patented technology to surgical stapling, while the LOTUS system, made by BOWA Medical, delivers the latest generation of powerful ultrasonic technology. Together the portfolios form a highly synergistic offering, providing surgeons and hospitals a new choice of innovative and high quality surgical devices.

“We are excited to partner with BOWA Medical to offer our complimentary products to minimally-invasive surgeons and expand our reach in growing markets,” said Leon Amariglio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lexington Medical. “BOWA Medical has a strong reputation in the electrosurgery and ultrasonic surgery market and we share the same high standards in engineering, manufacturing, and service to deliver a positive customer experience.”

Lexington Medical aims to disrupt the status quo in the stapling market with breakthrough design features including the advanced reload architecture, dual firing gear and new precise articulation. The AEON Endostapler is being widely adopted as the stapler of choice by surgeons around the world for its proprietary features and exceptional staple formation. Developed over 30 years of experience, BOWA Medical is the only company that produces ultrasonic scalpels with torsional ultrasound. The patented and award-winning features make the LOTUS system especially efficient and reduces stray energy dissipation.

“We are impressed by the market shift occurring as a result of Lexington Medical’s successful efforts,” said Martin Heinrich, Chief Executive Officer, BOWA Medical. “Both companies share the same vision for product leadership and best-in-class manufacturing. We believe combining the quick, reliable dissection and vessel sealing from LOTUS with the strong, hemostatic staple lines from AEON will result in excellent outcomes for surgeons and their patients.”

About Lexington Medical

Founded in 2013, Lexington Medical, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based medical device company delivering minimally-invasive surgical stapling solutions. The company is led by Leon Amariglio, a recognized med-tech leader and successful entrepreneur, who has over 30 issued or pending medical device patents. Lexington Medical offers a surgical stapling portfolio with proprietary technology including the dual firing gear and new precise articulation, resulting in excellent clinical performance to hundreds of surgeons in four continents. With the highest standards in design engineering and smart manufacturing, the specialized team is committed to providing disruptive innovation to health care providers and their patients. To learn more, visit www.lexington-med.com.

About BOWA Medical

Founded in 1977 in the south of Germany, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, started as an automotive supplier for cabling and pad wear sensors. In 1995 BOWA brought its expertise in injection molding together with cable and contact technologies to the medical world, innovating accessories for the electrosurgical field. BOWA is one of the few companies that can cover the complete range of energy-based surgery needs, this includes state of the art electrosurgery, advanced bipolar and ultrasonic vessel sealing and dissection. In addition to its own BOWA brand product sales, BOWA names well-known medical device industry players to their customers, all of whom rely on the modern surgical technology of the ARC and LOTUS family products. BOWA develops and manufactures its products under the European MDR rules and other highly recognized standards. To find out more about, visit at www.bowa-medical.com.