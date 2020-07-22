Pampers® Continues to Support Premature Infants With Launch of New Diaper Innovation Designed to Protect Sleep and Promote Healthy Development

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pampers, the brand trusted to be the #1 choice of U.S. hospitalsi for more than 40 years, is proud to continue its heritage of supporting the happy, healthy development of babies with the innovation of Pampers® Preemie Swaddlers™ - diapers designed to support the development of premature infants weighing less than 4 pounds by protecting their sleep.

Sleep is critical for premature infants as it allows their bodies to grow and their brains to mature and develop. According to a recent studyii, diaper changes for a premature baby are considered as stressful as inserting a Catheter, Nasal CPAP or Heel prick. With up to 6 hours of absorbency, Pampers® Preemie Swaddlers™ are carefully crafted to help minimize stressful diaper changes and outside disruptions, such as leakage. The new design also helps support natural positioning to keep preemies comfortable and asleep.

“When babies are in the womb, they have this natural and nurturing environment that allows them to develop, both physically and neurologically,” said Lynn Schuetz, Senior Director, R&D at P&G. “When they come out into the world earlier than expected, this process is interrupted, making sleep even more critical to their development than normal. That’s why we were so excited to be able to bring this product directly to preemies by distributing it into the hands of the hospitals taking care of them during this most delicate time.”

Ninety five percent of NICU nurses would recommend New Pampers® Preemie Swaddlers™ size P2 diapers. iii The new diapers include:

Swaddlers Ultra Leakguards™ with dual-layered cuffs to lock in leaks

with dual-layered cuffs to lock in leaks Reversible Diaper Design with ComfortFit™ including soft, stretchy and re-attachable tabs for a customizable fit

including soft, stretchy and re-attachable tabs for a customizable fit Breathable layers featuring thousands of micro-pores to keep air circulating and baby’s skin dry

featuring thousands of micro-pores to keep air circulating and baby’s skin dry PREEMIEum softness to provide ultimate comfort for baby’s delicate skin

In addition to focusing on preemies’ development, these diapers were also made with their caregivers in mind. With NICU nurses giving diaper changes anywhere from 6 to 8 times a dayiv, Pampers knew bringing them into the design process was crucial to ensuring Pampers® Preemie Swaddlers™ was its most comfortable and gentle - yet still effective - diaper yet.

“As a category leader in the preemie space, it’s our job to evolve our products as the needs of our babies do,” said Schuetz. “It was therefore important for us to lean into NICU nurses’ knowledge while creating this product. As the ones that watch over these infants and ensure their growth and development is on track every single day, we knew leveraging their insights would be key. As part of our commitment to the healthy, happy development of baby, it includes being committed to those that serve them on a daily basis.”

Pampers® Preemie Swaddlers™ support up to 6 hours of absorbency for uninterrupted sleep for babies under 1800mg. They can be found in sizes P3 and P2 and are available in select hospitals across the U.S. For more information, please visit PampersProfessional.com or Pampers.com.

About Pampers®

For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Club program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby ‘love the change’ together.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

