Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Renalytix AI’s ADR Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Renalytix AI PLC (“Renalytix AI”) – an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs – to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Renalytix AI’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RNLX”. Each ADS represents two common shares of the company. Renalytix AI underlying common shares are listed and trade on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange under the symbol “RENX”.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Renalytix AI’s ADR programme and expanding the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Renalytix AI

www.renalytixai.com

RenalytixAI is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company based in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The company focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. Its goal is to lower healthcare costs and improve patient quality of life by transforming the paradigm for kidney disease risk assessment and clinical management through the company’s KidneyIntelX platform. KidneyIntelX, the company’s first-in-class in vitro diagnostics platform, employs a proprietary artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm to combine diverse data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, or EHR, systems, to generate a unique patient risk score. This patient risk score enables prediction of progressive kidney function decline in chronic kidney disease, or CKD, allowing physicians and healthcare systems to optimize the allocation of treatments and clinical resources to patients at highest risk. The company plans to deploy KidneyIntelX to patient populations with DKD on a regional basis through partnerships with healthcare systems and insurance payors that provide coverage to those healthcare systems’ patients.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi