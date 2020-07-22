Allswell Gifts New Baby Collection to Expectant Moms With Cancelled Baby Showers During Quarantine

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The last few months have upended lives in ways no one could have expected. Quarantine forced thousands of people to cancel or reschedule planned celebratory events – from weddings and graduations to baby showers and more. While these cancellations were more than necessary, for parents-to-be, it left them a little less prepared for the arrival of their newborns. To help and to celebrate the launch of Allswell Littles, a new baby collection from the cult-favorite mattress and bedding brand, Allswell is offering 75 parents-to-be with cancelled baby showers the chance to receive a sampling of favorites from the collection – for free.

“The launch of Allswell Littles builds on our belief that everyone deserves a good night’s sleep – no matter how young. We are excited to now give even more people the opportunity to enjoy a luxurious sleep (and bath) experience without a luxurious price tag,” says Rachael Durkin, Head of Retail and Merchandising for Allswell. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the launch than recognizing parents-to-be and playing a small part in alleviating the disappointment of a cancelled baby shower.”

The (Little) Details

In order to be eligible to receive the gift, simply go to allswellhome.com/pages/sweepstakes-registration and upload a photo of your cancelled baby shower invitation. People can also upload a photo on behalf of a family member or friend to help shower them with baby essentials. You can sign up from July 22, 2020 – August 12, 2020 and 75 winners will receive 1 Organic Cotton Oversized Baby Blanket, 2 Sets of Crib Sheets, 1 Organic Cotton Hooded Towel, and 1 Organic Cotton Bandanna Bib Set. The full giveaway details are available on the website.

Sleep Like a Baby

The gender neutral Allswell Littles collection combines the same unbelievable comfort at unbelievable prices that has become synonymous with the Allswell name. The Allswell Littles collection includes pieces designed with 100% organic cotton and that have earned GOTS and OEKO-TEX certifications, giving you piece of mind without sacrificing comfort or luxury.

Allswell Littles has babies (and their parents) covered from the moment they come home. The collection includes crib sheets that come in four different patterns and six color combinations, a hooded bath towel, a machine washable bib set that comes in two playful patterns, and a matelassé, reversible and washable playmat that comes in two different patterns. This is what (baby) dreams are made of.

Prices range from $22 for a hooded towel to $75 for a playmat. To learn more about the full collection, please visit www.AllswellHome.com.

About Allswell

Allswell is a design-centric digital home brand that makes shopping for luxe mattresses and stylish bedding fast and foolproof. Allswell believes in the power of a good night’s sleep and that everyone deserves one. The brand aims to make elevated bedroom basics accessible to all. Visit Allswell’s home at www.AllswellHome.com