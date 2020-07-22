APAC Tier 1 Taps Vecima to Deliver the Future of Video Streaming

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today a continued strategic partnership with a large, Tier 1 operator in APAC to deliver the future of video streaming to their 5 million+ subscribers. Vecima’s MediaScaleX™ solution is being leveraged to increase the capacity, resiliency, and monitoring of their existing system.

As a major upgrade to existing components, Vecima’s end-to-end MediaScaleX solution was selected to execute the extensive end-to-end migration project, leveraging Unified Storage, Origin, Edge Cache, Intermediate Cache, and Live Transcoding for a simplified expansion transition, complete with a fully redundant configuration. Focused on providing operators a highly flexible and scalable solution that delivers subscribers a superior video experience, Vecima’s MediaScaleX software delivers a seamless IP ABR and QAM video platform. In addition to providing full support for legacy services, time-shifted TV streaming, just-in-time packaging, content protection, and delivery to a wide variety of IP devices are also supported.

“As we enter a new era of innovation in content delivery and storage built on high-performance, scalable solutions, we’re excited to continue to grow our 15-year partnership,” said Mr. Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “Given the size and scope of their network, this significant upgrade project, valued at approximately $12 million, will take several quarters to complete. This project demonstrates our position as a global leader in video delivery and storage and will further propel our expansion into high-growth markets worldwide.”

Further information about Vecima’s MediaScaleX solution is available at https://vecima.com/solutions/content-delivery-storage/.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.