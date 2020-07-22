Black & Veatch Collaborates with Hexagon on Intelligent Tools

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch, a top-ranked leader in oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction services, and Hexagon's PPM division, the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities, today announce a new technology partnership that will advance engineering design further into the digital age.

Oil and gas industry issues remain top of mind across the globe, as growing demand for cleaner, more affordable energy comes amid a wave of digital transformation that is driving traditional methods of project execution to evolve. New levels of digitalization and connectivity – paired with an increasingly distributed global workforce – are causing companies to innovate and adopt new technologies to help ensure safe, cost-effective and on-time delivery.

To accomplish this goal, Black & Veatch’s oil and gas business has focused on maximizing the functionalities of Hexagon’s Intergraph Smart® suite of engineering design tools. Black & Veatch is working to fully leverage Hexagon technology throughout the construction value chain to create faster, more seamless communication, quicker updates and smoother integration with project partner, vendors and subcontractors.

Intergraph Smart P&ID, Intergraph Smart Instrumentation and Intergraph Smart 3D were the chosen solutions that will allow for support of global project execution; scalability to larger projects (LNGs and FLNGs); and enable an increase of productivity through design re-use and automation.

“Hexagon is the leader in providing intelligent tools to the oil and gas industry,” said Katie Werner, Director of Operations with Black & Veatch’s oil & gas business. “Advancing the use of the Intergraph Smart solutions suite in our oil and gas projects will improve integration of our design team with our clients and partners. Hexagon’s platform provides one integrated environment, allowing our distributed project teams to connect in real-time. We are excited about the enhancement in the latest updates to the tools that will improve productivity and maximize efficiency.”

“Black & Veatch provides the engineering and design services that help underpin the oil and gas industry,” said Don Brundage, Executive Vice President Americas Region, Hexagon's PPM division. “Hexagon PPM looks forward to partnering with Black & Veatch and helping to spur innovation to enhance its global competitiveness with this agreement between our companies.”

This new initiative builds upon Black & Veatch’s 100-year legacy of continued innovation and Hexagon’s mission to put data to work. For additional information about Hexagon’s solutions that support the oil and gas industry, please click here. For more details on Black & Veatch’s oil and gas service offerings, please click here.

