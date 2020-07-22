My Financial Coach To Provide Financial Planning Offering To MDVIP Affiliated Physicians

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--My Financial Coach (MFC) announces a new partnership with MDVIP, the national leader in membership-based healthcare. MFC will offer financial planning as a benefit to MDVIP-affiliated physicians by applying the expertise of its extensive team of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professionals to provide education and impartial advice such as tax planning, insurance, estate planning, charitable giving and more.

MFC’s comprehensive program for enrolled MDVIP-affiliated physicians includes:

An easy-to-use, secure, web-based financial planning and account aggregation platform

Development of long-term financial analysis and a plan to meet personal objectives and needs

Ongoing reviews of financial plans with a dedicated MFC coach, including strategies to use as circumstances change

“We are proud to work with MDVIP and help physicians make better decisions in their financial planning. Each physician will have access to their own dedicated Certified Financial Coach (CFP®), who will not only create their initial financial plan but will also act as an ongoing resource for them as their financial needs change. When it comes to the unique needs of physicians, they will see that My Financial Coach and its CFPs and subject matter experts can help physicians at all stages of their careers,” said My Financial Coach CEO Bill MacDonald.

“MDVIP continues to expand its offerings [for both physicians and members] through strategic partnerships with companies like My Financial Coach,” said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. “This collaboration with MFC enables us to deliver more value to our affiliated physicians by way of additional tools and resources that can help them better manage their personal finances.”

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of over 1,000 primary care physicians. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, which affords them the time needed to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including a comprehensive annual preventive care program and customized wellness plan.

About My Financial Coach

MFC provides financial-wellness programs to key employees as an affordable employee benefit. Its CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professionals develop personalized financial plans to meet employees’ lifetime goals. MFC’s CFP® professionals master comprehensive knowledge of their client’s personal assets and workplace benefits to ensure they and their families achieve maximum long-term results. The process includes consulting with qualified subject-matter experts to provide the best financial outcome for each client. Like and Follow our pages on social media to keep updated on the news.

