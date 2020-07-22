Boost by Kaplan Collaborates with Google to Give High School Graduates Insights into Working in Business and Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boost by Kaplan, an innovative online booster program designed to provide pre-college age students with an invaluable career exploration experience to accelerate college and career readiness, has collaborated with Google to provide insights about what it’s like in the real world of work, the importance of high demand jobs and skill sets, and emerging trends in the technology industry. Kaplan’s Boost program will also teach students about the healthcare industry and business world.

Boost by Kaplan will give pre-college students the opportunity to engage with professionals as part of a 12-week online program of self-paced activities, live group sessions and 1:1 meetings with a mentor. Collaborating with Google will give Boost students valuable insights about what types of skills are needed to be successful in their careers and then engage in real-world experiential learning projects.

With data showing that only 35% of traditional college graduates feel higher education prepared them for the workforce, Boost by Kaplan seeks to close the gap between the college experience and career readiness by offering pre-college students the opportunity to explore different fields of study in high-growth career paths, interact with professionals in their areas of work interest and participate in work-integrated learning projects. The 20-hour weekly program allows for flexibility, and will offer a combination of live instruction, on demand sessions, customized study, work-life experience through projects, live interviews with professionals and ‘pulse checks’ as students’ interests evolve. Students will receive 1:1 mentoring with experienced Kaplan advisors dedicated to guiding students on their education and career paths as well as be part of a small cohort for networked learning and reflection.

“Given the nature of the rapidly transforming workforce landscape and the increasing costs of higher education, students and their families are carefully and cautiously assessing if they should enroll in college without knowing what field they want to work in or what they want to major in. More than ever, a sense of direction and purpose is needed at the outset, which is why we feel it is important to work with partners like Boost by Kaplan to create solutions for students to help get them ready for the first year of college and beyond," said Maggie Johnson, vice president of education and university partners, Google.

“Google is one of the world’s most dynamic and attractive employers, and we are incredibly excited to partner with them to provide Boost students with firsthand insight into what it’s like to work at a world-class technology company,” said Megan O’Connor, entrepreneur-in-residence, Kaplan. “Pre-college students will get exposure to some of technology’s best and brightest to understand the professional landscape and the skills that are in high demand, so these students can better focus their studies and career ambitions to make the most out of their college experience.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey finds that 43% of high school seniors who haven't yet committed to a college are considering a gap year. Boost by Kaplan is intended to help these students make decisions on their next steps with greater confidence, from picking a major to choosing what courses of study may be the right fit to being prepared for what to do after earning a bachelor’s degree.

Boost by Kaplan has committed to awarding full tuition assistance to 20 percent of its students who demonstrate financial need, in an effort to create opportunities for those who want to explore their future education and the world of work, without financial barriers. Boost will also provide a partnership option for universities interested in offering such a program to their students deferring admission.

The first Boost cohort will run online from September 14-December 11, 2020. The spring cohort will begin in January. For more information, go to www.boostbykaplan.com.

About Kaplan

