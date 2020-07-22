MemSQL Establishes Commitment to Latin American Market With LATBC Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MemSQL, The Database of NowTM for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, has forged a new partnership with Latin America Business Consulting (LATBC) as the exclusive reseller for MemSQL in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. LATBC, which has been operating in the region since 2003, will provide pre-sales and post-sales services, delivery and support.

This relationship extends the reach of the MemSQL team in this important region. Working with LATBC better positions the company to deliver cutting-edge technologies, enabling businesses in this part of the world to be globally competitive in this new era - one in which data has become an organizations’ most important asset.

The MemSQL-LATBC partnership provides customers with an opportunity to do business with a local entity that offers promotions, service, and support suited to their needs. MemSQL’s selection process for its partner ecosystem requires that the partner company is aligned strategically with MemSQL, and adheres to the perfect blend of technological skill sets, geographic coverage, and company culture to deliver a seamless customer experience.

“We are excited to welcome LATBC as a MemSQL strategic partner,” said MemSQL co-CEO Raj Verma. “LATBC embodies our ideal partner characteristics and is now part of our extended team in the Latin America region, representing MemSQL at the highest levels of the business sphere.”

MemSQL’s desire to create this partnership was motivated in large part by an interest in working with Xavier Espinosa de los Monteros, founder of LATBC, and currently CEO and executive chairman. Espinosa de los Monteros is well known and respected in the market, in which LATBC provides data and analytics solutions to important industry verticals such as financial services, media, and telecommunications.

“Our commitment at LATBC is to help clients create bridges that move them into the future and onto new and valuable paths,” said Espinosa de los Monteros, LATBC CEO and executive chairman of the board. “Innovation is part of our DNA. LATBC’s ongoing push to embrace new models, our significant experience in the region, and the power of MemSQL's groundbreaking technology will forge a path for our companies – and our customers – to build and benefit from the new data economy.”

About LATBC

LATBC is a top technology consulting firm committed to data. Over the past 17 years they have delivered more than 250 successful projects in the US and Central & South America, with thousands of incredible collaborators.

LATBC is a true believer in the value of data. Their goal is to make data the rainmaker, the power, the engine and the fuel of every enterprise. Big is not enough in data; what matters is how you take action with it. Visit latbc.com or follow us @latbc.

About MemSQL

MemSQL is The Database of Now, powering modern applications and analytical systems with a cloud-native, massively scalable architecture. MemSQL delivers maximum ingest, accelerated transaction processing, and blisteringly fast query performance, including AI integration and machine learning models, all at the highest concurrency. Global enterprises use the MemSQL distributed database to easily ingest, process, analyze, and act on data, to thrive in today’s insight-driven economy. MemSQL is optimized to run on any public cloud, or on-premises with commodity hardware. Visit www.memsql.com or follow us @memsql.