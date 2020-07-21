Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design Contract for California Resources Corporation Carbon Capture Project

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) carbon capture and sequestration project, Cal Capture, at the 550-megawatt, natural gas-powered Elk Hills Power Plant in Tupman, California. The FEED is being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) through collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) as part of a larger initiative to advance carbon capture technology development.

“Fluor’s commitment to helping clients achieve their clean energy goals continues with this recent award from CRC,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “We are honored to be selected by CRC to help them design and permit California’s first carbon capture and sequestration system.”

Fluor’s scope of work is as the licensor providing engineering services for the plant’s licensed process unit and required utility systems using its proprietary Econamine FG PlusSM carbon capture technology which is an energy-efficient and cost-effective process for the removal of carbon dioxide from flue gas streams. The process will incorporate Fluor’s advanced solvent formulation together with a number of patented energy savings features.

The execution of the project is a collaborative effort between EPRI, CRC and Fluor. The DOE award was made to EPRI, which has led the interface with the DOE. CRC is providing the project oversight and defining the basis of the FEED.

“CRC has four 2030 sustainability goals that align with those of the State of California. Our carbon goal is to design and permit a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture and storage system – the Cal Capture project – at our Elk Hills Power Plant with associated CO 2 injection for enhanced recovery and sequestration at the adjacent Elk Hills oil field,” said Shawn Kerns, CRC executive vice president of Operations and Engineering. “The Cal Capture project offers multiple benefits including substantial emissions reductions, substantial positive economic impacts across the California economy and the development of a key technology needed worldwide to meet future energy transition targets.”

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. CRC operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, California Resources Corporation focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians. For more information, visit CRC.com or follow CRC on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

