Dallas-Based Braniff Airways Signs Historic Agreement With the Dallas Cowboys, TAC Air and Reed Enterprises for Braniff Headquarters

Some 65 years after the signing of the original letter of intent to build a new Braniff hangar at Love Field, an agreement was recently signed by Dallas-based Braniff Airways, Inc., with the Dallas Cowboys, TAC Air, Lincoln Properties and Reed Enterprises regarding the Airline's former Operations and Maintenance Base at Dallas Love Field. The licensing agreement, will ensure that Braniff's name will be used to identify the property for the next 69 years, according Braniff Board Chairman Richard B. Cass.

Braniff's new licensing agreement culminates nearly eight years of efforts to preserve the world's only surviving dual butterfly mid-century hangar, which was designed by the famed architects William Pereira and Charles Luckman of Los Angeles, California. In 2011, Braniff joined with advocacy lead Preservation Dallas to ensure that the hangar that had dominated the eastern side of Love Field for six decades would continue to contribute to Dallas’s history.

Braniff Airways, Inc, the former international airline is a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm, which was originally formed in 1930. Braniff manages over 770 licensing agreements worldwide. The company today operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store that sells to 123 countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee Airline Pass Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

Braniff Airways also supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 20 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are housed in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, with a new facility scheduled to open in Glen Rose, Texas, during 2021.

In 2019, Braniff Airways, created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support Braniff's Public Relations. An additional endowment will be created to support Braniff International Heritage Archives, which will be placed at UTD in the future.

https://www.facebook.com/braniffflyingcolors/photos/a.407921352610509/2013085115427450/?type=3&theater