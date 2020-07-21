INFICON to Provide Computer Vision Location Tracking System for the Semiconductor Industry with NextMove VTS

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INFICON, a leading provider of Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 enabling software and hardware solutions for the electronics device manufacturing industry, today announced it has entered into a reseller agreement with VisAbility Solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, INFICON will integrate and be the sole reseller in semiconductor and related markets of VisAbility’s market-leading visual tracking system and provide location tracking solutions to factories around the world. VisAbility’s vision tracking system complements the functionality provided by INFICON’s operations management software, including NextMove VTS™ and Factory Scheduler™, to bring accurate and automatic real time WIP location tracking to electronics device manufacturers.

INFICON is integrating VisAbility SmartMarker™ technology support into the NextMove location tracking and management system to create NextMove VTS (Vision Tracking System). This enables NextMove VTS to automatically locate material and provide automatic processing of WIP based upon the current location. The combined solution will also provide capability to track the location of reusable parts and equipment, such as lithography reticles and shared maintenance equipment such as helium leak detectors. INFICON will also provide direct customer support for the embedded application.

“We are excited to integrate VisAbility’s vision tracking system to help factories automatically locate and process lots,” said John Behnke, General Manager of FPS at INFICON. “Integration of the VisAbility system with INFICON applications enables fabs to better optimize WIP movement and maximize utilization of labor resources.”

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and advanced process control software that enhance productivity and quality in sophisticated industrial vacuum processes. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

About VisAbility Solutions

VisAbility Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge computer vision software to enhance productivity in many markets. We set to develop a unique approach for tracking assets using a traditional label that has been in use for several decades and added the computer vision augmented layers. This allows customers that have been using traditional barcoding which requires manual scanning to a fully automated method of tracking and locating inventory in a blink of an eye without changing the fact that product/jobs still need a label. Now with the SmartMarker™ added to clients label and using a standard camera and SmartMarker™ enterprise software we can identify and track accurately the location of all inventory in multiple markets. We allow our customers to Print IT, Stick IT, and Track IT without ever requiring battery keeping your current label process intact and affordable solution to track assets. https://visability.io