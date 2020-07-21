CIVCO’s Universal Couchtop Validated by Mevion Medical Systems

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIVCO Radiotherapy and Mevion Medical Systems are pleased to announce that Universal Couchtop™ is now validated and available on MEVION S250™ Series Proton Therapy Systems. The Universal Couchtop allows use of CIVCO’s full line of ProtonSeries™ products, including the ProForm™ head & neck immobilization solution.

The ProForm extension accepts a full range of thermoplastic mask options designed to meet the unique requirements of proton therapy. ProForm also features geometry that allows for direct access to effectively treat CNS patients with a large homogeneous treatment area. Utilizing the Universal Couchtop allows dosimetric consistency with CT SIM, photon and proton treatment compatible models, improving clinic workflow.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mevion Medical Systems to offer CIVCO’s Universal Couchtop to their proton clinics around the world. Proton therapy is one of the most advanced forms of radiotherapy in the fight against cancer and this validation brings one of the most modern and comprehensive couchtop solutions for enabling those advanced treatments,” said John Steffen, CIVCO’s Senior Director of Product Management.

“We are very excited to add CIVCO to the lineup of Mevion’s customizable immobilization and positioning solutions on our open-platform proton therapy systems,” said Ying Xiong, vice president of product management at Mevion Medical Systems.

Mevion and CIVCO will be exhibiting at the National Association for Proton Therapy Annual Meeting (NAPT) Virtual Conference, taking place July 24th and throughout August. Visit https://www.napt2020.com/ to learn more.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients. Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and China. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years’ experience developing, manufacturing, and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric solutions in radiotherapy. These solutions include advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, software, patient care products and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

