Western Union Expands with TrueMoney in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced a collaboration with TrueMoney, a leading financial services provider in the Philippines, enabling customers in the Philippines to receive money from their loved ones around the world.

Customers will initially be able to receive money at select TrueMoney locations, easily identifiable by the Western Union signage indicating service availability, and eventually at more than 5,000 locations across the country.

“At Western Union, we are committed to doing everything we can to serve our customers and communities, here in the Philippines and across the world,” said Jeffrey Navarro, Head of Network, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei & Indochina, Western Union. “We are continuously adapting our operations and business, to offer customers the best service and experience. We are excited by the launch of our service with TrueMoney, enabling customers to now access money transfer services at more locations across the country.”

“With the speed at which things are changing around us, we are dedicated to serve our customers, facilitating reliable and convenient money transfers for them. Money movement is essential – often, livelihoods and financial survival are directly linked to it. Hence, it’s critical in these times to move money responsibly, and we are glad to do so with Western Union,” said Eugene Go, Chief Executive Officer & Country Managing Director, Philippines, TrueMoney.

The Philippines was the world’s fourth-largest remittance-receiving country in 2019, according to the World Bank. Western Union serves customers from a large network of Agent locations offering unparalleled convenience to customers in the Philippines. Customers are advised to check the Agent Locator link for the status of the nearest locations.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of March 31, 2020, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About TrueMoney

TrueMoney Philippines, which operates under Ascend Money, is the largest Fintech company in Southeast Asia and a digital finance joint venture of the C.P. Group and Ant Financial. The company has over 70,000 financial services locations in Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. TrueMoney aims to drive financial inclusion across the various countries by offering innovative and affordable financial services to the masses.

In the Philippines, TrueMoney enables convenient and affordable financial services through the nearest convenience store, pharmacy, sari-sari store, bakery, water station, and other small neighborhood businesses. TrueMoney has nearly 20,000 partner stores nationwide offering the following services: International and Domestic Money Padala, Bills Payment, Loading, Micro Insurance, Micro Loans