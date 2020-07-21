AbCellera Announces Agreement with Alloy Therapeutics to Integrate Access to ATX-Gx Humanized Mice Platform for Antibody Discovery Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AbCellera today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Alloy Therapeutics to use the ATX-Gx™ humanized mice platform to enable best-in-class in vivo human antibody discovery for its partner programs. Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera will offer its biotech and pharma partners access to ATX-Gx™, Alloy’s proprietary suite of immunocompetent transgenic mice, for use in any antibody discovery program and against any therapeutic target.

Mice that produce human antibodies are one of the most successful drug discovery approaches to obtaining fully human therapeutic antibodies. Adding Alloy’s ATX-Gx™ mice to AbCellera’s antibody discovery platform provides biotech and pharma partners with an efficient, accessible, and integrated solution to accelerate the discovery of fully human therapeutic antibodies for best-in-class treatments for human diseases.

“Using humanized rodents is an ideal approach for finding lead human antibody molecules for the vast majority of drug targets," said Kevin Heyries, Ph.D., Head of Business Development at AbCellera. "Most discovery programs use disconnected workflows and fragmented technologies that limit access to the animal’s natural diversity. By integrating Alloy’s ATX-Gx™ mice into our platform, we provide our partners with unrestricted access to the natural immune diversity of these animals, and under competitive business terms.”

AbCellera screens, selects, and analyzes millions of naturally produced antibodies to find next-generation drug candidates. AbCellera’s AI-powered, full stack drug discovery platform includes integrated capabilities for reagent generation, immunization, antibody engineering and biophysical characterization of lead candidate antibodies to shorten the timeline to clinic. AbCellera’s core technology is a high-throughput microfluidic platform that uses miniaturized assays to screen antibodies from millions of individual immune cells from any species. Combined with Celium™, AbCellera’s powerful antibody visualization and exploration software, the platform can search and analyze natural immune systems with unmatched speed and depth to deliver diverse sets of high-quality antibody drug candidates.

“We are excited to partner with AbCellera to bring ATX-Gx™ mice together with AbCellera’s proprietary single-cell screening and integrated discovery services,” said Errik Anderson, CEO of Alloy Therapeutics. “Alloy is committed to making foundational technologies broadly available to every researcher in the world. By working together, AbCellera can efficiently capture the comprehensive antibody diversity generated by the ATX-Gx™ mice and accelerate the development of new medicines to patients.”

The ATX-Gx™ Mouse Platform is a suite of transgenic mice designed for best-in-class in vivo discovery of fully human monoclonal antibodies. The ATX-Gx™ Mouse Platform comprises multiple unique strains that together offer (1) full human heavy chain repertoire, (2) separate strains for the human kappa and human lambda chain repertoire, and (3) haplotype diversity.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a privately held biotech with a drug discovery platform that searches and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be used to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera’s technology, which combines high-throughput microfluidics, hyper-scale data science, machine learning, bioinformatics, and genomics, identifies new first-in-class drugs and reduces the time it takes to bring treatments to the clinic. AbCellera's partners include leading biotechnology companies, global health organizations, and many of the top 10 biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.abcellera.com.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics empowers scientists to make medicine together by democratizing access to foundational drug discovery platforms and services. Alloy’s first platform, the ATX-Gx™ mouse platform, is a suite of transgenic mice designed for best-in-class in vivo discovery of fully human monoclonal antibodies. Alloy’s partners include academic scientists, small and medium biotech, and Fortune 50 biopharma. Our mission is to make medicine together by working collaboratively with the global scientific and business community. For more information, visit www.alloytx.com.