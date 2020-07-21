Everbridge and Telarus Expand Critical Event Management (CEM) Partnership Internationally to Help More Organizations Mitigate Impact of COVID-19 and Other Crises

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the global expansion of its first-to-market partnership with Telarus, LLC., the largest technology services distributor (master agent) of business cloud services. The partnership, which originally focused on accelerating adoption of Everbridge’s CEM Platform in North America, will now also include the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Everbridge has over 25 offices around the world including four sites that span these countries. Australia and New Zealand selected Everbridge’s Public Warning platform to power their nationwide population alerting capability, and Everbridge now serves countries in every major region of the world.

As part of the agreement, Telarus – with its network of over 4,000 technology brokers – will assist businesses in these additional global markets manage critical events, such as coronavirus, with the full suite of Everbridge capabilities, including its COVID-19 Shield and Return to Work software solutions and more. The Everbridge CEM platform automates and accelerates operational response to critical events like the coronavirus pandemic to keep people safe and businesses running efficiently.

“As the coronavirus pandemic and other crises continue to impact businesses globally, we see opportunities for Everbridge’s solution to support our partners’ clients in more markets worldwide,” said Amy Bailey, Vice President of Marketing, Telarus. “We believe Everbridge can play a vital role in protecting their people, supply chains, operations, and brands – especially for those companies seeking an automated approach to mitigating the impact of the pandemic on their business, and facilitating a safer return to work and other public places.”

Over 5,000 businesses, governments, and healthcare organizations currently rely on Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforces, rapidly communicate warnings, protect supply chains, and accelerate the analysis of their operational response. The expanded partnership with Telarus enables organizations to overcome the struggle of managing employee safety and operational resilience on their own, often by cobbling together disparate technology. With Everbridge, organizations can seamlessly mitigate various critical events—from pandemics and terrorism, to cyberattacks and IT outages, to wildfires and extreme weather events—with one reliable unified platform.

“The expansion of our Telarus master agent partnership helps accelerate the adoption of Everbridge’s solution at this crucial time when a growing number of organizations realize the value of an integrated, end-to-end approach to critical event management,” said Jasmina Muller, Everbridge Vice President of Channel Partnerships. “As the global leader in CEM, we uniquely offer Telarus’ partners the solutions their end users need to protect people and keep their operations running faster. We built Everbridge for times like these.”

Everbridge and its platform reach over 550 million people across the world while serving leading Fortune 500 companies, as well as cities, states, and entire countries, including Australia and New Zealand. In Europe, Everbridge represents the first population alerting provider to support five European Union (EU) countries (Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden) in conjunction with the EU mandate requiring member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022.

The Everbridge platform delivered over 675 million communications specific to coronavirus, and Everbridge’s COVID-19 Shield rapid deployment templates help customers protect people and maintain operations amid the pandemic.

Everbridge recently launched its award-winning software platform in Europe, demonstrating the power and breadth of CEM during a virtual executive summit. The summit featured C-level speakers from Siemens, Accenture, Syniverse, Finastra and Control Risks. To watch a replay webcast of the summit click here.

To learn more about how Telarus can help an organization integrate the Everbridge Platform, please visit www.telarus.com, or call its partner hotline at 877-346-3232.

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of 250 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses even more, we've assembled the best support organization in the business, which includes SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,200 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

