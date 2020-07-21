American Eagle Financial Credit Union Selects Fiserv to Improve Member Experience and Enable Innovation

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU), based in East Hartford, Connecticut, has selected Fiserv to help transform its member experience and drive innovation in an increasingly competitive environment.

American Eagle Financial Credit Union was established in 1935 by a group of employees from Pratt & Whitney and is currently the largest community credit union in Connecticut, with assets of more than $1.9 billion. The credit union will utilize DNA® from Fiserv to facilitate the integration of third-party solutions and to service small business banking accounts directly on the core system.

“Members increasingly expect Amazon-like experiences in every aspect of their lives, and want us to understand and even predict their needs,” said Jim Evans, chief information officer at American Eagle Financial Credit Union. “The extensibility and scalability enabled by the open architecture of DNA will allow us to be more flexible in how we deliver services to our members.”

DNA is a modern core account processing platform with an open architecture that makes it easier for financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online quickly, and add new capabilities using downloadable DNAapps™. DNA also provides a 360-degree view of member relationships that enables financial institutions to deliver personalized service and more relevant product offerings.

In order to refocus internal resources on business innovation, American Eagle Financial Credit Union chose to have Fiserv host the platform, leveraging outsourced expertise in regulatory compliance, security and database management.

“Credit unions are searching for ways to meet the constantly evolving expectations of their members,” said Sam Boggs, president and general manager of Open Solutions at Fiserv. “The right technology can help them meet and exceed those expectations by making it easier to innovate and deploy new services. We look forward to working with American Eagle Financial Credit Union to help create impactful experiences that will allow them to differentiate while driving member satisfaction.”

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About American Eagle Financial Credit Union

Established in 1935, American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) is a full-service credit union offering checking and savings accounts, credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, business accounts and more. American Eagle offers banking online, through its mobile app, or at one of its 15 branches located in Connecticut. AEFCU has more than 150,000 members, over $1.9 billion in assets, and offers banking services to anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland, and New Haven County in Connecticut, and Hampden County in Massachusetts.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

