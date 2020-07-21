Savi Technology Providing Asset Tracking & In-Transit Visibility Capabilities to U.S. Department of Defense

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savi®, an innovator in supply chain visibility software and sensor technology, received a contract award from the Army Contracting Command-Rock Island to provide U.S. government agencies and allied partners with state-of-the-art hardware, software and integration services for worldwide asset tracking and in-transit visibility.

Savi is the sole awardee for the active RFID (aRFID) V contract, which has a $45 million ceiling for Savi to equip the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies with a comprehensive, cutting-edge array of hardware and software products and support services. Products include aRFID tags, readers, Iridium satellite communications (SATCOM) and portable deployment kits (PDKs).

Part of the Internet of Things (IoT), Savi’s aRFID infrastructure provides “always on” information on the location and condition of in-transit supplies and equipment to enable critical situational awareness for emergency response or military operations. These smart technologies and connected devices support mission readiness in even austere, hostile environments, enabling warfighters, first responders and military logisticians to efficiently manage and track personnel, equipment and sustainment cargo around the world.

“For more than 30 years, the DoD has trusted Savi to support its complex and critical logistics needs around the world and we are proud to continue this strong partnership,” said Rich Carlson, Savi’s CEO. “Our asset tracking technology and in-transit visibility services, along with our pioneering leadership in military RFID systems, will provide warfighters with the logistics tools they need to fulfill the mission.”

Savi is the only company to be selected as a prime contractor on all five of the RFID-named contracts (RFID-I, -II, -III, -IV) and has now been named the sole provider four times (RFID-I, RFID-II, aRFID–IV and aRFID-V). Over the course of the first four RFID and aRFID contracts, Savi has supplied DoD branches including the Army, Air Force, Army National Guard and the Marine Corps with over 1 million IoT devices, ensuring readiness, enhancing route safety, supporting mission requirements and improving operations to both protect warfighters and use taxpayers’ money efficiently.

“aRFID-V is critical to AMIS’ delivery of world-class in-transit visibility capability to support warfighters’ movements, including efficient global asset planning and the movement and tracking of personnel, equipment and sustainment cargo worldwide,” said Keith Baylor, Product Lead, PL AMIS.

ABOUT SAVI

Savi is an innovator in supply chain visibility and sensor technology, providing real-time information about the location, condition and security of in-transit goods and assets. Using big data and analytics, Savi gives shippers, carriers, 3PLs and governments actionable insights to optimize supply chains before, during and after transit, reducing costs and inventory while improving service. Some of the world’s largest and most complex supply chain networks – including pharma, chemicals, electronics and heavy machinery manufacturers and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and government agencies – trust Savi to support their supply chains. To learn more, visit www.savi.com.