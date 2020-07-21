Velodyne Lidar Inc. Announces Patent License Agreement With Hesai Photonics Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced a long-term global licensing agreement with Hesai Photonics Technology Co., Ltd. encompassing 360° surround-view lidar sensors. As a result of this agreement, Velodyne and Hesai have agreed to dismiss current legal proceedings in the U.S., Germany and China that exist between the two companies.

“We think this agreement will expand the adoption of lidar world-wide and save lives,” says David Hall, Velodyne Founder and Chairman of the Board.

The surround-view lidar is an essential sensor for autonomous driving and it is purchased world-wide by car makers as they pursue the autonomous market. Since its invention by David Hall in 2005, the technology has found many more applications in shuttles, industrial robotics and smart cities. The relationship with Hesai is the third major licensing agreement for Velodyne’s fundamental lidar technology.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s founder, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Prime™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.