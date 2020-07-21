Andersen Global Continues Caribbean Expansion with Addition of Grenadian Tax Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global signed a Collaboration Agreement with St. George’s-based tax firm, JD Consulting, marking the debut of Andersen Global in Grenada as the organization continues to strengthen its growing presence in the Caribbean.

Established 19 years ago, JD Consulting, a full-service tax firm, has three Partners and more than 10 professionals on staff. Johnson Dion, Office Managing Partner, and the team provide tax services to private clients, owner-managed businesses and SMEs. They specialize in an array of sectors including corporate tax, personal tax, VAT, tax planning, tax controversies and arbitrations and offer a full range of accounting services.

“We pride ourselves on providing our clients with best-in-class solutions that enable them to thrive in today’s competitive business world,” Johnson said. “Collaborating with Andersen Global will allow us to be a one-stop shop for our clients and offer them the breadth and quality of a global firm while still providing them with a personal focus and tailored solutions that have been our service delivery signature over the years.”

“We are rapidly expanding our global platform in the Caribbean and have aligned ourselves with high quality firms in the region that complement our existing member firms and collaborating firms globally,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Johnson and his team demonstrate stewardship, transparency and independence when handling client matters and set the standard for tax services in Grenada. The addition of JD Consulting is another key addition as we continue our rapid growth in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 181 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.