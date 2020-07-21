Vivint Smart Home Works With myQ For Smart Garage Control

PROVO, Utah & OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chamberlain Group (CGI), a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain® and LiftMaster® garage door opener brands and myQ® smart technology, and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced the Vivint smart home system now integrates with myQ smart garage technology. Vivint customers with a myQ smart garage can control, secure and monitor their garage anytime, from anywhere, using a single Vivint Smart Home app.

“Vivint Smart Home continues to solidify its position as one of the most sophisticated smart home systems available,” said Vera Tsekeris, head of partnerships at CGI. “Integrating our myQ technology for garage access with Vivint’s smart home system provides a powerful solution that enables Vivint to secure all vital access points to the home. It ensures that what homeowners value most is safe and secure.”

With myQ technology already integrated into Chamberlain and LiftMaster brand garage door openers, an overwhelming number of garages are already equipped with myQ, or have the ability to easily add myQ technology through a myQ Smart Garage™ Hub. Offering more than the ability to simply open and close a garage door from the Vivint app, homeowners with a myQ smart garage can gain peace of mind and benefit from alerts that let them keep track of daily comings and goings, anytime from anywhere. Additionally, integrating myQ technology with Vivint’s comprehensive smart home system makes it easy to give secure access to visitors and package deliveries.

“myQ is an integral element for all smart home and security system providers like Vivint because the garage has become an indispensable part of our home and our lives. The garage is the bustling passageway to the home that houses our passions, spurs the creativity of our hobbies and represents the entrepreneurial spirit of our startup ideas,” said Tsekeris. “With myQ technology, you’ll never wonder if the largest and most frequently used door in your house has been left open.”

The integrated Vivint smart home system includes a Vivint Smart Hub and smart locks, lights, thermostats, cameras, garage door control, security sensors, car protection and more—all controlled through a single app. In the COVID-19 era of increased online shopping, you can take advantage of contactless delivery by remotely opening the garage to allow drivers to place packages in the garage where they won’t get stolen or be damaged by weather. According to recent research from Strategy Analytics, more than 50% of consumers in smart homes with garages find the idea of in-garage delivery extremely or very appealing.*

“As the garage is an important extension of the home, securing it is an essential part of our smart home offering,” said JT Hwang, chief technology officer at Vivint Smart Home. “CGI’s innovative leadership in smart garage access solutions, and impressively large customer install base, makes them an ideal partner. Integrating with myQ connected garage door openers allows us to provide more of our customers with a new level of safety and convenience.”

For more information about smart garage control as part of a Vivint system, visit https://www.vivint.com/products/garage-door-control. For more information about myQ visit, myQ.com.

*Strategy Analytics, “Smart Home Survey – Package Delivery,” April 2020

