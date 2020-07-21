Arrow Electronics and Taoglas Join Forces to Boost IoT and AI Initiatives

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taoglas, a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT, today announced their collaboration with Arrow Electronics. This includes a new global distribution agreement focused on AI and IoT products and services. Taoglas will use Arrow’s sales and services organization to expand their customer base, grow ecosystem partnerships, and improve supply chain services.

“Our customers need both products and services to support the success of IoT projects. Taoglas’ portfolio of high-performance RF antennas and IoT solutions is a fantastic addition to Arrow's broad product and services portfolio,” said Aiden Mitchell, vice president and general manager of global IoT solutions for Arrow Electronics. “Our customers will benefit from Taoglas’ reputation as a best-in-class, performance-driven technology provider.”

Customers will have access to the Taoglas EDGE portfolio of next-generation IoT solutions and newly announced CROWD Insights™ to measure, monitor, predict, alert and notify based on volumes of devices connected to existing infrastructure. Taoglas and Arrow’s global distribution agreement provides customers streamlined access to Taoglas’ extensive portfolio of antenna and RF design offerings.

“We are delighted to establish our partnership with Arrow, a leading solutions provider with one of the world’s largest technology ecosystems,” said Dermot O’Shea, co-CEO of Taoglas. “By working with Arrow, we can offer even more unrivalled engineering, sales and customer support globally. As the IoT ecosystem continues to mature and grow, the opportunities for projects that need to be designed, built, deployed, and managed increases exponentially. It also means that providers with the quickest and most effective execution capabilities will offer the most value to the end customer.”

IoT and AI engineers can find more information at www.arrow.com or www.taoglas.com.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition, to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.