SailPoint Extends Collaboration Efforts with Microsoft

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity management, today announced extended collaboration efforts with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program. SailPoint already integrates with Microsoft Azure Active Directory to deliver integrated and secure access to all applications, data, and cloud infrastructure like the Azure Cloud Platform.

SailPoint offers the most comprehensive identity governance overall data, applications, and cloud resources for Microsoft platforms, including Azure, Azure AD, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Office 365, and Outlook. By joining the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program, SailPoint can more closely collaborate with Microsoft to accelerate adoption of SailPoint’s best-in-class identity governance platform by enterprises whose business largely runs on Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Platform.

“Enterprises are chasing the dual goal of driving digital transformation to create an accelerated velocity across the business while keeping that business secure. As more companies move much of their business onto Microsoft Azure, being able to secure every single users’ access to anything and everything now housed in the cloud is beyond critical,” said Matt Mills, Chief, Revenue Officer at SailPoint. “By renewing and extending our collaboration with Microsoft, we are committed to bringing the most secure cloud environment to our customers, enabling SailPoint’s industry-leading identity governance platform to be deployed on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.”

“SailPoint brings a pedigree of high customer satisfaction and innovation to the market, and we’re happy to be working with such a leader in the industry,” said Matt Renner, Microsoft President of US Enterprise Commercial. “Together, we will bring to our joint customers the secure cloud platform global enterprises now require to safely drive their businesses forward.”

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world’s most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers’ dynamic business needs.

