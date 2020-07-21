ivari Selects DXC Technology to Transform Systems and Services Supporting Future Growth

TORONTO & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life insurer ivari has selected DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a world-class service provider with scale and experience in effectively bringing insurance solutions to market, to modernize legacy systems and provide policy administration and customer support services.

ivari has entered into a 25-year agreement with DXC to advance ivari’s current platforms and operations, as well as provide digital new business capabilities. The agreement also has some ivari employees from the IT, New Business, Client Services and Operations teams transitioning their employment to DXC effective Sept. 14, 2020. With these additional skills and capabilities from ivari, DXC is establishing an insurance business process services delivery center in Canada.

“This is a long-term relationship, and we foresee an exciting future for ivari and DXC,” said Todd Lawrence, ivari’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that this collaboration will help ivari continue to strengthen our offerings and deliver on our commitment to provide valuable insurance solutions to middle market Canadians.”

“Together with ivari, DXC is leveraging its market-leading business process services experience to establish operations in Canada, opening the door to continued growth for both of our organizations,” said Phil Ratcliff, Vice President and General Manager, Global Insurance, DXC Technology. “Our people, processes and technology help our customers gain market agility and take advantage of industry-leading insurance processing best practices. We also look forward to welcoming these ivari employees who will be joining our team at DXC.”

About ivari

With a national network of thousands of independent, professional advisors, ivari provides a full range of insurance products to help Canadians make the right choice for their protection needs. The people, products and service that make up ivari have stood the test of time and have been in the Canadian marketplace since 1928. We are committed to always being approachable and transparent in everything we do, and we will stand by our word.

www.ivari.ca

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.