EcoVadis and Oxiteno Partner to Grow Supply Chain Sustainability in Latin America

EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, today announces its partnership with Oxiteno, a leader in the production of surfactants and specialty chemicals in Latin America. The two companies will collaborate to improve the sustainability performance of Oxiteno suppliers through proactive ratings and assessments using EcoVadis methodology.

Oxiteno has been rated annually by EcoVadis since 2012, showcasing their long-standing commitment to sustainable operations. The EcoVadis platform will allow them to expand this value into their supply base as Oxiteno uses the EcoVadis ratings to monitor, evaluate and compare supplier sustainability and deliver actionable insights for improvement.

"We have set sustainability goals for 2030, based on eight pillars that balance economic prosperity, environmental protection and meeting the needs of society. To achieve them, it is essential that we can also count on our suppliers. Although they commit to meeting a number of requirements at the time of their hiring, we believe that leveraging the EcoVadis sustainable procurement solution will give us valuable information to further improve our processes and offer the best solutions to our clients,” said Juliana Silva, Global Sustainability Manager at Oxiteno.

The EcoVadis methodology focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. These criteria are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard.

"We are looking forward to growing this partnership with Oxiteno and helping them improve the sustainability performance of all their suppliers. Now more than ever, it’s key that companies commit to better supply chain practices that support purposeful business and create long-term value,” said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. “By leveraging EcoVadis ratings, Oxiteno is better positioned to help ensure strong and responsible supply chains worldwide.”

Through direct access to the EcoVadis platform, Oxiteno will begin evaluating the sustainability management systems of its suppliers beginning in August.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 65,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Oxiteno

Oxiteno is a leader in the production of surfactants and specialty chemicals in Latin America. Founded in 1973, in the city of Sao Paulo, the company contributes to well-being through chemistry and invests in research and development to offer innovative solutions aligned with the business objectives of its clients. The company operates in eight countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia and has 11 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Uruguay, as well as three R&D centers and eight commercial offices in Argentina, Belgium, China and Colombia. In Brazil, it has plants in the cities of Suzano (Sao Paulo), Tremembe (Sao Paulo), Triunfo (Rio Grande do Sul), the Petrochemical Hub of Maua (Sao Paulo) and the Industrial Hub of Camacari (Bahia).