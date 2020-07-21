Know Labs Enters into Research Agreement with Mayo Clinic

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, announced today that it has entered into a Research Agreement with Mayo Clinic to test and validate its patented Bio-RFID™ platform technology. Know Labs plans to first deploy its Bio-RFID platform in its wearable UBAND™ as a non-invasive Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM).

Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to work with Mayo Clinic. They bring a world-renowned reputation in diagnostics. We look forward to working with them during this research project as we continue the development of our non-invasive UBAND CGM.”

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The Company’s technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID™. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The Company’s first product will be the non-invasive UBAND™ Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). Those wishing to stay up to date on the developments at Know Labs can subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel at this link. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knowlabs.co.

