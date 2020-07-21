Mundo Pacífico selects IP Infusion and Whitestack for deploying HyperNET, the first disaggregated optical network in Latin America

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that Mundo Pacifico, a Chile-based telecommunications provider, is increasing its network capacity for major cities in central Chile by deploying IP Infusion’s OcNOS® network operating system and HyperNET, a software-defined IP network based on Cassini (the Coherent Switch developed within the Telecom Infra Project).

HyperNET is based on Cassini, a disaggregated coherent switch and open packet transponder from Edgecore Networks, that provides high performance switching along with long-haul CFP2 coherent optics modules. Contrary to the traditional approaches, Cassini collapses the Optical to the IP layers in a single platform, making it very efficient for managing huge volumes of traffic.

By using CFP2-DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) from vendors such as Acacia Communications, Mundo Pacifico created the highest capacity network in the region, interconnecting cities and villages with trunks of 200 or 400 Gbps to cover significant distances with no need of external optical amplification in most cases.

The networking stack is based on OcNOS from IP Infusion, the industry’s first full-featured network OS for white box disaggregated network solutions and provides seamless transition from traditional networks to open networks. Instead of a vendor locked-in solution, a disaggregated networking model allows network operators to build and manage open networks, while rapidly deploying new networking features and services at less TCO. OcNOS features advanced capabilities, such as extensive switching and routing protocol support. By leveraging TIP’s TAI (Transponder Abstraction Interface), OcNOS easily supports coherent optical modules from any conformant vendor, in a uniform way.

The network architecture was designed by the Mundo Pacifico architecture team. Whitestack provided an end-to-end integration of switching and optical technology, and Whitestack's automation layer for provisioning services, in real time, as key Value-Added service.

"We differentiate our services by providing our customers the cutting-edge technologies developed by technology leaders and adopted by the most disruptive telecom operators. We are proud to take the lead on high capacity networks in the region," noted Enrique Coulembier, CEO of Mundo Pacífico. “The Coronavirus crisis required people to stay in their homes, creating an unprecedented increase in network traffic. With this disaggregated approach thanks to IP Infusion’s rich and carrier-grade feature set, interoperability and enablement of disaggregation and Whitestack’s support, we are able to increase our capacity rather than be limited with the traditional Transport, MPLS and IP stack,” said Marcos Alcayaga, Mundo Pacifico networking manager.

“Mundo Pacifico is leveraging IP Infusion’s 20 years of experience in providing leading network operating systems for carriers who are implementing open, disaggregated networks,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Our disaggregated network OS solution allows Mundo Pacifico to cover its targeted geographic areas and to expand in the future with a proven alternative to the more costly vendor lock-in option. This disaggregated networking solution delivers innovation agility in rolling out new services and meets Mundo Pacifico’s increased traffic demands.”

Cassini's great innovation, “is that it was developed by a consortium of companies grouped in Telecom Infra Project, an initiative focused on developing disruptive network technologies aimed to provide Internet access to more people,” adds Gianpietro Lavado, Whitestack Senior Architect, who led the first trial of this technology in Peru.

“We congratulate Mundo Pacifico, IP Infusion and Whitestack for this huge milestone, an important achievement for the Open Optical Packet Transport team - and for the whole Industry - that demonstrates that when players collaborate together - they can produce brilliant solutions to very concrete problems with highly successful results," said Attilio Zani, TIP Executive Director

“With the Cassini switch, Edgecore Networks continues to provide open networking solutions for a wide range of use cases for optical, data center, service provider and enterprise network operators. We are pleased that Mundo Pacifico selected HyperNET that’s based on Cassini to help expand their network capacity,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “The combination of the robust OcNOS software features and Edgecore high-performance switches brings significant business and technology benefits to Mundo Pacifico with a new open networking infrastructure.”

About Mundo Pacifico

Mundo Pacifico is the Triple Play operator that records the highest growth rates in the central region of Chile. Founded in Concepción 20 years ago, it has maintained a policy of innovation, sustained and agile methodologies in expanding the network, allowing them to be more cost efficient than the rest of the industry. They offer Internet, Television and Telephony services, from the Fifth to the Eighth region. For more information, visit https://www.tumundo.cl/.

About Whitestack

Whitestack is a leading company at implementing open components in productive networks. They provide complete Infrastructure Stacks for Telcos and Large companies, going from commercial-of-the-shelf (COTS) servers and whitebox switches, cloud solutions with their Openstack based WhiteCloud platform, and Kubernetes based WhiteMist, up to telco-oriented NFV orchestration with their OSM based WhiteNFV platform. For networks that are still in transition to SDN, WhiteAutomator provides an abstraction layer that brings programmability to existing networks. As part of their work within TIP, Whitestack is leading the development of disaggregated networking in some regions, creating the highest capacities with more efficient technologies. Whitestack is also supporting operator's transition to 5G, by creating an orchestrated Telco Cloud, for supporting multi-vendor network services. Their work with Magma (an open-source virtualized mobile packet core) will enable more flexible mobile networks. Find out more: https://www.whitestack.com/

About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world’s population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs – now and in the decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com

About Edgecore

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition, as well as a provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

