TransAct Secures BOHA! Solutions Order for Regional Convenience Store Operator

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a new BOHA! agreement with one of the largest regional convenience store operators. The company expects to deploy the BOHA! system in six of their approximate 300 locations to start and gradually expand to all food service locations by the end of 2022.

“We are thrilled to be working with this convenience store operator as they begin to implement our BOHA! solutions in their most important fresh food market concept,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “We are especially excited about this relationship because they will be implementing the broader BOHA! solution set including the BOHA! Temp and Sense app. These BOHA! apps will allow the customer to record temperatures of prepared food items, digitize HACCP logs, review data and analytics remotely, and automatically monitor the temperature of food and beverage holding units in-store. Our industry leading BOHA! solutions are the perfect partner to assist with this new effort and we look forward to working with them to ensure they are providing consistently fresh, safe, and compliant packaged foods that customers demand in today’s dynamic world.”

The complete system deployment will include BOHA! Temp and BOHA! Sense apps alongside BOHA! Sensors, BOHA! Gateways, Temperature Probes and BOHA! Tablets. This regional convenience store chain will use the BOHA! ecosystem to support the growth of their new fresh food offerings. TransAct estimates total annual recurring revenue per unit (“ARPU”) per site will be at least $500 per year.

This regional convenience store operator is also testing our core BOHA! Terminal alongside the BOHA!™ Labeling SaaS-based app and TransAct Enterprise Management System (“TEMS”) as well as TransAct custom designed labels.

BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations. BOHA! Terminal TEMS ensures only approved apps and functions are available on the device.

For more information on the Company’s BOHA! ecosystem, please visit www.transact-tech.com/m/restaurant-solutions/.

